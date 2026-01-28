Your February Love Horoscope

The astrology of February is more than just hearts and flowers. There are a lot of intense planetary shifts taking place this month, including the first eclipse and Mercury retrograde period of the year. However, at the heart of February’s cosmic landscape is an undercurrent of star-crossed romances and cotton-candy-colored dreams that’ll make this Valentine’s Day month one to remember. This isn’t the time to skip your February 2026 love horoscope, that’s for sure.

This month begins in Aquarius season, which is the zodiac’s fixed air sign and generally brings a cool, calm, and collected vibe. However, the first day of February is also home to a passionate full moon in Aquarius’ opposite sign of Leo. Aquarius energy can be a bit chilly and detached, but the full moon in Leo is anything but. This red-hot lunation rises in the regal sign of the sun, and it’s igniting everyone’s passions and doing away with shame. Be your wild self.

The second week of the month could challenge your concept of attraction, as love planet Venus squares off with unconventional Uranus. Be willing to embrace your desires, even if they’re not the status quo. On Feb. 10, Venus enters dreamy, soft-hearted Pisces — one of its favorite signs — just in time for Valentine’s Day. This transit makes love feel like a fantasy and casts a gorgeous lavender haze over all things related to romance. Write an amorous Valentine’s Day poem or make a sweet playlist to woo the object of your affection.

Meant-to-be moments in relationships could take you by surprise under the new moon eclipse on Feb. 17. Solar eclipses are known for bringing fast-paced changes and unexpected new beginnings, but during this particular lunation, Venus will be aligning with the spiritual North Node of Destiny — giving matters of romance an especially fated feeling. Consider whatever happens now as having been written in the stars.

The ethereal and emotional vibes of Pisces season take over the cosmic scene the following day, and Feb. 22 brings one of the most romantic alignments of the year. Heart-eyed Venus will make a beautiful trine aspect with abundance-attracting Jupiter, promising a downpour of good luck in love, partnerships, and intimacy. Right now, emotion-based connections could develop more easily than usual.

Look out for chaotic miscommunications or drama-inducing schedule snags once Mercury retrograde starts on Feb. 26. The logistical planet will spend the next few weeks backspinning, bringing delays in everyone’s timing and the potential to derail your dating plans. Ex-lovers could pop into your dreams or DMs during this time too, so steel your nerves — especially on the final day of the month, when Mercury retrograde hooks up with Venus.

The planets are shifting a lot of things this month, and your love life is no exception. Read on for each zodiac sign’s love horoscope for February 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You’re in social butterfly mode this month, so getting your flirt on is an inevitable side effect of going out. Your sex life gets a red-hot boost during the fiery full moon on Feb. 1, so express the passionate feelings that have been brewing inside of you. Your impulsive nature will begin a maturation process around Valentine’s Day, making you think more seriously about commitment. What are you building in love, and where do you see your relationships going in the long-term? Pay attention to your dreams at the end of the month, as your subconscious is working through some underlying problems in your romantic life. You may find yourself exploring fantasies of a long-lost lover, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Can you let your hair down and still feel at ease with your lover? The full moon on Feb. 1 gets you thinking about comfort and emotional security in your relationships, and how to build more of it. Self-consciousness could cause you to question your desires the following week, but your task is to overcome these insecurities and let your freak flag fly. There’s nothing more attractive than someone who knows who they are and what they want, and isn’t afraid to show it. Pisces season kicks off a social period of the month, and flirty vibes will feel especially glorious around Feb. 22. Group events could bring titillating conversations if you’re single, and heartfelt conversations with current lovers could deepen your bond, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Put your feelings into words under the full moon on Feb. 1. There’s no reason to keep your passions bottled up when you can just as easily tell loved ones how you feel. The solar eclipse two weeks later shakes up your worldview and challenges you to embrace different perspectives — which could result in a more open-hearted and accepting vibe in relationships. Stop worrying what other people think about your love life and start making your own rules in romance. Mercury retrograde could make your professional life more chaotic than usual during the last week of the month, so make sure not to take your stress out on your lovers. Find amorous ways to take your mind off work and tune into your sensual desires instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) You’re craving depth and intimacy in relationships right now, but the full moon kicks off the month with enough physical desire to match the emotional intensity. Sensual connections are even more powerful when they’re built on trust and vulnerability. Romantic secrets and unexpected bonds could emerge under the solar eclipse two weeks later, so ride these unpredictable lunar waves. Valentine’s Day onward opens a time of adventure and discovery in your love life, so get out of your shell and explore new horizons in romance. Your most meant-to-be relationships might require you to take a risk and trust the universe. Jump and have faith that you’ll land on your feet.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Lovers are at the forefront of your mind for most of this month, but it’s your own desires that take center stage at the start, thanks to the bold and passionate full moon in your sign. Knowing what you want and having the courage to go for it will make your relationships even stronger, so be your most authentic self. Destiny could draw you closer to a partner or concoct a cosmic meet-cute with someone new under the solar eclipse on Feb. 17, so stay open to whatever fate has in store for your romantic life. Pisces season sparks deep feelings during the latter half of the month, and Mercury retrograde could have you untangling some of the secrets and desires you’ve buried beneath the surface.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Aquarius season inspires you to prioritize your mind, body, and spirit, so consider how your love life fits in with your overall wellness. If certain romantic bonds are causing an imbalance, it might be time to seek something more aligned — and the solar eclipse on Feb. 17 could help to push you toward a situation that feels more in sync. From this point forward, relationships take center stage in your heart, allowing you to explore your commitments and test the strength of new connections. Once Mercury retrograde starts, however, you may find yourself revisiting old flames or dealing with past love dramas. This backspin hits your relationship zone, so exes could make their way back into the picture, and unresolved disagreements with lovers could resurface, bringing an opportunity for resolution.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Ooh la la! Romance is in the air for you this month, and your dating life is feeling equal parts sweet and spicy. The first week of February is especially flirtatious, so lean into the carnal energy and spark up some sensual magic in the bedroom and beyond. Keep in mind that some unexpected desires, fears, or emotional connections could bubble up during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, but also remember that the unconventional can be sexy. Your love life doesn’t need to follow the rules of the status quo. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 shakes up your sense of passion, potentially shifting the way you choose to express yourself in love. Authenticity is key, and following your heart is the best way to find a path through the storm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) You value privacy more than most signs, but a truly compatible connection is someone who can see you and make you feel safe in your most vulnerable state. You’re learning to trust your lovers more deeply this month, so open your heart. You might be surprised by the unexpected ways a partner could show they care. Vibes get more romantic and lighthearted by the time Valentine’s Day comes around, so have fun flirting and getting lost in the fantasy of it all. Your sex and dating life will be blessed with pure magic throughout the first week of Pisces season, and you’ll feel much more open to romantic adventures. Luck is on your side, so take a leap of faith and let your wild side come out to play.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The full moon on Feb. 1 kicks off the month with a red-hot dose of passion, bringing out your free-spirited side in love and inspiring you to explore new things with a partner. You don’t have to follow anyone’s relationship rules except the ones that you and your lovers agree to, and it’s OK for your love life to be a little unconventional. The solar eclipse two weeks later lights up exciting new ideas about romance, and may even reveal some unexpected new paths forward with someone special. Emotional connections run deep in the first week of Pisces season, allowing you to be truly vulnerable with those you care about. You have a chance to let go of the layers of self-consciousness and truly show yourself in love, so take advantage of this open-hearted vibe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The full moon on Feb. 1 kicks off the month with a blast of emotional depth, allowing you and your lovers access to some of the deepest and most hard-to-reach parts of your heart. Use this vulnerable vibe to up the intimacy in your relationships and focus on letting your true self shine. The following week, you’ll be challenged to embrace your more unorthodox desires. It’s OK to be a little indulgent and explore outside the box. It’s Valentine’s Day, after all. The second half of the month emphasizes communicating your feelings, as well as the importance of being more open and verbal in your love life. Speak your truth, just be extra conscientious of clarity. Mercury retrograde could make it easy for words to come out wrong and sentiments to get twisted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) It’s your season, and you’re feeling especially confident about showing up as your authentic self and attracting all sorts of amorous attention — especially during the first week of the month. The full moon on Feb. 1 shines a light on your relationships, specifically, inspiring you to be more open about your passions. Don’t be afraid to pour your whole heart into the emotional bonds that matter to you most. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 is pushing you toward a new and leveled-up version of yourself, and you might find that your love life needs time to catch up. No one stays the same forever, and an important part of love is being willing to ride the waves of people’s evolution.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) With Venus in your sign starting on Feb. 10, this month is bursting with romance, and Valentine’s Day is sure to be filled with everything your heart desires. Your manifestation powers in love are at a high, and you’re attracting all the right people’s eyes. The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 could push you toward a fated relationship — whether that’s deepening your destiny with a current partner or developing a star-crossed connection with someone new. Your birthday season starts the following day, and your love life is sparkling more than it has in a long time. Let your irresistible aura lead the way, and you’ll find that opportunities in your sex and dating life are lucky and abundant. Just don’t start second-guessing your confidence once Mercury retrograde starts — overthinking is the opposite of romance.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.