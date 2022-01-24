Born between approximately Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, Aquarians are the zodiac’s unconventional rebels who want revolutionary change and forward-thinking freedoms. However, their radical desire to reject tradition can sometimes make them a little self-righteous — good luck trying to talk them into changing their point of view! Aquarians have tons of brilliant qualities to offer, but taking a deeper look at Aquarius zodiac signs’ biggest weaknesses can help you appreciate their personalities in a more holistic way.

Aquarius is the zodiac’s fixed air sign, so their strengths lie in being able to innovate and build sustained connections between people to create a sense of community. While this collective-minded objectivism makes them visionary creatives and thinkers, it can sometimes disconnect them from personal matters, making them seem cold and aloof. But every zodiac sign has its own unique strengths and challenges to work with — so even though Aquarius may have a reputation for being emotionally detached, their cosmic qualities aren’t any better or worse than the next sign’s. All 12 signs hold a significant place in our astrological birth charts, so understanding Aquarius’ strengths and weaknesses will ultimately allow us to better understand ourselves.

Quirky and unconventional Aquarians are easy to adore, but once you learn about Aquarius zodiac signs’ biggest weaknesses, you’ll be able to relate to them even more deeply.

1. They Can Be Unemotional

As one of the mentally focused air signs, Aquarius energy is all about ideas, intellect, and social connections. They can easily step back and look at things from an objective point of view. However, their logic-centered approach to life can sometimes make them appear unemotional or disconnected from people’s feelings.

2. They’re Stubborn About Their Views

It’s true that Aquarians are quirky and free-thinking, but they’re also one of the fixed zodiac signs — which means they can be super stubborn, dogmatic, and self-righteous about their views. They get a kick out of being rebellious, so they don’t like to back down or admit they’re wrong.

3. They Overlook The Value Of The Past

Aquarius zodiac energy is all about looking toward the future, breaking free of outdated traditions, and trying to make things more innovative. And while focusing on what’s ahead is good, it’s important to learn from what’s behind us, too. Aquarius has a tendency to overlook the value of the past, which means they might miss out on helpful lessons.

4. They Don’t Like Following Rules

Never ones to blindly follow orders, Aquarians are always questioning authority and pushing back against what’s considered “normal” in society. So when they’re put in a situation where they have to stick to a set of restrictions, they sometimes struggle to play by the rules and might find themselves trying to rebel, even if it’s to their detriment.

5. They’re Hard To Predict

As the sign ruled by wildchild Uranus, aka the planet of sudden changes, in modern astrology, Aquarians are known for being unpredictable, full of surprises, and always ready to shock. While their unexpected twists, turns, and changes of heart certainly keep people on their toes, their unpredictability can also make them seem volatile or chaotic.

6. They Can Be Ice Queens

Aquarius vibes are always cool, calm, and collected — as these intellectual air signs are always thinking about things logically and keeping a detached perspective. However, this too-cool-for-school air can sometimes make them come off as icy and hard to approach.

7. They’re Prone To Overthinking

Air signs are always getting carried away with their thoughts and ideas, so it makes sense that Aquarius is one of the zodiac signs most likely to overthink things. It’s easy for Aquas to lose themselves in future-tripping and spend too much time pondering the possibilities of the future instead of being present.

8. They Occasionally Ghost

Social connections are super important to Aquarius — after all, they’re the sign that rules friendship! However, these free-thinking individuals also require lots of independence, so they’re known to occasionally disappear from the group chat, take unannounced hiatuses from social media, or seemingly fall off the grid. Instead of full-on ghosting, Aquarians can be mindful about communicating their need for freedom.

9. They’re A Little Judge-y

Aquarians are always ahead of the curve when it comes to what’s en vogue — which makes them the original holier-than-thou, “I liked them before they were cool” hipsters of the zodiac. Because Aquarians dislike conformity, they can sometimes be a little judgmental of people who are into following trends and keeping up with the Joneses.

10. They Can Get Lost In Online Echo Chambers

Humanitarians at heart, Aquarians care deeply about their communities and what’s happening in the world at large — and because of that, they often spend a lot of time scrolling their Twitter feeds or reading articles. But too many current events combined with too much screen time can make them feel disconnected from their interpersonal connections or outside points of view, so they should be careful to not get lost in an internet K-hole.