February's New Moon Brings Major Changes For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The final days of February bring some of the most enchanting astrological vibes of the month, and that’s largely due in part to the powerful new moon on Feb. 27. This lunation sees a plethora of planets banding together in the sensitive and mystical sign of Pisces, plunging all signs into a more emotional state of mind. However, for a few members of the zodiac, February’s new moon could be especially impactful.

On Feb. 18, the sun dove into whimsical and watery Pisces — the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac — heralding the beginning of Pisces season as well as the final month of the astrological calendar. And come Feb. 27, the moon will swim through this mutable water sign’s waves to join forces with the sun, forming this month’s new moon. Pisces zodiac energy is equal parts emotional and ethereal, so this lunation is deeply mystical and intuitive. It’s a meaningful time to tap into your spiritual side and be more sensitive to all the subtle energies around you. The moon in Pisces loves to speak in symbols, so the lessons of this lunation might require you to use your imagination if you want to make the most of them.

At the time of February’s new moon, there will be a whopping six celestial bodies in Pisces at once, making this sign’s dreamy and occasionally delusional influence virtually inescapable. Additionally, the sun and moon will make a powerful square aspect to Jupiter in the fellow mutable sign of Gemini. This challenges you to embrace spiritual growth, philosophical expansion, and the boundless optimism that can only be accessed when you transcend your everyday troubles and tap into something more mystical.

Everyone will feel the power of this Piscean lunation, but for a few of the mutable zodiac signs, it’ll be a full-blown spiritual reset. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by the Feb. 17 new moon.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It seems natural to let your logical side lead the way in your professional path, but what would happen if you let your intuition take control for a moment? This mystical-minded lunation is peaking in your ambitious tenth house of public image, and it’s bringing all sorts of energetic sensitivity to your work life. Listen to your gut about your career, as you may get some psychic downloads that give you access to greater creativity, inspiration, and power. Also, when it comes to manifesting professional growth and success, this is one of the most auspicious and fertile lunations of the year — as the sun and moon in your career zone will be connecting with lucky planet Jupiter in your sign, activating all sorts of opportunities and upgrades that can boost your standing. Take advantage of this ultra-fortunate vibe.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re a pragmatic thinker by nature, but under the rays of this mystical lunation, you’re going to need to tap into your intuitive side to navigate the magic of these new beginnings. February’s new moon is peaking in your relationship zone, heralding a powerful new cycle of love, partnership, and commitment. It’s a meaningful time to manifest deeper alliances and collaborations with others, whether they’re romantic or professional. This relationship-forging energy is enhanced by the presence of down-to-business Saturn, the North Node of Destiny, and your intellectual cosmic ruler Mercury alongside the new moon, all of which work together to bring forth star-crossed connections and deeper spiritual bonds.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Happy Pisces season! This annual new moon in your sign is one of the most powerful lunar moments of the year for you. Not only will the two luminaries be aligned in your zodiacal waters, but so will a slew of other planets — including serious Saturn, logistical Mercury, and your modern cosmic ruler Neptune. This cosmic line-up ushers in a major spiritual growth spurt for you, opening doors to deeper emotional connections and psychic downloads alike. Additionally, the new moon in your sign will connect with lucky Jupiter — your traditional ruling planet — which is currently residing in your sensitive and domestic fourth house. This enhances the close-to-home energy of this lunation, reminding you that you have the power to manifest all sorts of faraway fantasies simply by using what’s in your heart.

