Today’s tarot card is the Page of Pentacles, and that means it’s time for a rebrand. Building off of yesterday’s momentum — where you likely felt a spark of excitement for the new year — you should take more time to think about everything you want to do, see, and accomplish in 2025.

The Page of Pentacles is about manifestation. In tarot, pages represent new beginnings and fresh starts, as well as curiosity and opportunity, so it’s the perfect moment to get excited about everything you’ve ever wanted to build for yourself.

TikTok is currently piled high with fun layouts for planners and daily journals. If you’re feeling inspired, take a peek and start brainstorming about how you’d like to organize your days, weeks, and year as a way to brainstorm and keep yourself on track. Writing it all down and mapping out dates is one of the best ways to see your dreams come to fruition.

If you need some inspo for your rebrand — aka all the new things you want to do — head on over to Pinterest. Scroll through all the pretty images as a way to see your new year take shape. Save a photo of the French countryside, a pic of a chic apartment, a snapshot of a person riding a bike, or whatever else stands out. Could that be you in the new year? The Page of Pentacles says yes.

Since the pentacles suit is associated with the earth signs in astrology — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — it isn’t a bad idea to plant a few seeds for the future. The Page of Pentacles should get you thinking about money and saving, as well as practical ways to achieve your goals.

The energy of this card also encourages you to dabble. If you know you want to make a change, start a new hobby, or take on a new job but aren’t sure where to start, go ahead and try it all in bite-sized ways. Sign up for a class, buy the materials, and start reading as much as you can.

The pages are young and ready to learn, and that’s the vibe you can take with you into the new year. You might not have all the answers and you might not be 100% sure what to do first, but that’s OK. As long as you’re having fun and trying new things, you’re on the right track.