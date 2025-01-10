Your Tarot Reading For Friday, January 10

Today’s card is the Ten of Cups. With its big rainbow, happy family, and abundance of chalices — which represent the flow of emotion in a tarot reading — you can expect to feel extra happy, content, and connected to everyone around you.

In other words? This is the day to get mushy in your group chat. Feel free to send an unsolicited text that waxes poetic about how much you love your friends. And while you’re at it, why not suggest getting everyone together tonight? It’s Friday, so it’s an ideal time to meet up at someone’s apartment, make snacks, and have a cozy evening in.

There will also be something palpable in the air between you and your partner today, even more so than usual. If you aren’t seeing your BFFs tonight, reserve a table at your significant other’s fave restaurant and treat them to a nice dinner, a slice of pizza, or a dessert for two.

Make time for a cute date that includes a walk where you can hold hands and catch up after a long week. The Ten of Cups suggests anything you do together will feel perfectly happy and harmonious.

Regardless of your relationship status, the Ten of Cups also indicates that you’ll look around and feel grateful for everything you have. Seriously, you’re going to be a sappy mess today — but try to enjoy every minute of it. The way the sun comes through the window? The pretty icicle outside? Heck, it might be time to write some poetry. Pulling a Ten on the tenth day of the month means all the little details in life are lining up perfectly.

The happy theme for the day will continue as you connect with family or chosen family. The Ten of Cups is related to your relatives, so it might mean you’ll receive an unexpectedly sweet message from your dad, a care package from your sister, or an invite to a reunion that’ll happen this summer. If nobody comes through with the love, be your own family member and get yourself a treat.

This card is a reminder to keep building connections so that you feel this type of happiness in the future. If you want to dance under a proverbial rainbow, then make a point to see friends on a regular basis, join clubs, try new hobbies, and get out of the house and into your community.