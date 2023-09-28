It’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years since we met Serena van der Woodsen and her group of bougie besties when Gossip Girl made its debut on Sept. 19, 2007. Even after all these years, the teen drama series’ most memorable moments are still as iconic as ever (never forget when Serena threw her phone away). Not to mention, Pinterest users still turn to S and B for outfit inspiration and the uptown lifestyle has only become more aspirational as time has gone on.

Though you probably don’t have any plans to marry the Prince of Monaco anytime soon, that doesn’t mean you can’t live like Blair Waldorf. You can channel your inner socialite at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, which offers a Gossip Girl-themed package that even the hard-to-please Upper East Sider would approve of. The package has been around since 2018 but has been upgraded to celebrate 16 glorious years of the iconic show.

Between Serena’s many martinis in the hotel’s Gold Room and Chuck’s annual Bass Foundation brunch in the Madison Room, it’s no wonder why the Lotte New York Palace would nod to the members of New York’s high society with the Xoxo, The Palace Package. Unsurprisingly, the package, which got a major Blair-inspired upgrade on Sept. 19 in honor of the series’ anniversary, includes everything you could need to live out your inner Gossip Girl fantasies.

You can expect to be treated like a princess as soon as you get there, as you’ll be staying at The Towers at Lotte New York Palace, a private section of the hotel that features its own guest-only entrance and concierge. Though you won’t have Dorota to cater to your every whim, you will have daily in-room Nicolas Feuillatte champagne turn service, which might be better, TBH.

Courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

It wouldn’t be a true Gossip Girl experience without some extra luxe perks. Not only will you be gifted a bottle of Chanel No. 5 perfume upon arrival — a perk that would surely make Serena jealous — but you’ll also get to snack on Blair’s favorite treat, pink macarons, as well. You can even treat yourself to a shopping spree with the $250 Saks Fifth Avenue gift card the package comes with, and request your very own personal shopper, too.

The experience doesn’t have to end there, though, because you’ll also receive 20% off the On Location Gossip Girl tour, where you’ll be able to see the Upper East Siders’ favorite hang-out spots, including Grand Central Terminal, the Empire Hotel, and of course, the steps of The Met. On top of that, you’ll have access to Les Cléfs d'Or Concierge, a professional association of hotel concierges that’s known for its top-tier service all over the world. Plus, you’ll receive a 20% discount on all wellness treatments and products at the ILa Only Spa located in the hotel.

The Xoxo, The Palace Package requires a minimum two-night stay for a starting price of $1,050, and you can book your stay online with at least 72 hours advance notice. You’ll have to pay for one-night room and tax upon booking, but you can cancel your reservations up to 72 hours prior to your arrival.

Quiet luxury may be the trend dominating Fashion Month, but one stay at the Lotte New York Palace will have you tempted to trade in your chic slick-back bun for loose curls and flashy headbands in no time. Sure, the hotel may not be located in the Upper East Side, but thankfully it’s only a quick 15-minute subway ride away from the series backdrop. But let’s be real: Blair Waldorf would never let Gossip Girl catch her taking the subway.