Narrowing your weekend down to 10 photos for a photo dump is hard enough. But writing an Instagram bio that sums yourself up in 150 characters or less? That might just feel near impossible. Whether you’ve never worked up the nerve to even type something under your username, or are eager to shed your outdated description, there’s plenty of reasons you may be wondering how to change your Instagram bio.

There are lots of reasons you might want to change your Instagram bio. Say, for instance, your “YOLO” motto from high school is starting to feel cheugy. Or, if you finally got that dream job and want to update your title for the ‘gram. You could want to telegraph that you’re in your Kate Bush era (along with, uh, everyone else). No matter how much your current description makes you cringe, it’s quick and easy to change your Instagram bio.

Of course, brainstorming what to put in your new bio could take anywhere between a few seconds and an eternity. But once you’ve got your new personality ready to showcase to your followers, the process of changing your bio is far less existential. Here’s everything you need to know about changing your Instagram bio.

How To Change Your Instagram Bio

If you’re ready to change your Instagram bio, open your Instagram app and head to your profile tab by clicking your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Underneath your bio, tap “Edit Profile.” Here, you’ll be able to edit your bio and change any other information that needs an update, whether you’re ready for a new profile picture, or even a new username.

Tap “Bio,” and you’ll be brought to a new screen where you can type whatever message you please. Once you have your Instagram manifesto typed out (in 150 characters or less), just tap “Done.”

If you’re looking to join the crew of creators who can proudly say, “Link in bio,” you can also do so under the Edit Profile window. Just tap the Website option above the Bio tab, and paste the URL you wish to have displayed in your bio. Tap done, and voila.

Now that your bio is up to date, you might feel inclined to do a full renovation of your Instagram presence. Or, you might be ready to take that new “Live life to the fullest” bio for a spin by logging off for a bit.

How To See Your Old Instagram Bios

If you’ve gone through your fair share of mini-identity crises with your Instagram bio, you can even scroll through all of your previous attempts to describe yourself to the world.

With Instagram’s “Your activity” feature, the process is fairly simple. Head to your profile tab on Instagram, tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner, then tap “Your activity.” (The button should have an icon that looks like a clock with dots on it.)

Next, scroll to the calendar icon that says “Account history.” Tap this button, and you’ll see a full list of your old bio changes, as well as your changes in privacy and your website. You can also filter your search to a certain time interview by tapping “Sort & filter” in the top right corner and selecting your preferred time window. It might not be the best idea if you’re prone to secondhand embarrassment from your past self. But, if you can poke fun at yourself, it’s sure to give you a good laugh.