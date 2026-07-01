Legally Blonde is a modern classic for a reason. It gave the culture gems like the “Bend & Snap,” and lines like “What, like it’s hard?” The original film also delivered arguably one of the most memorable zodiac sign reveals in cinematic history, when Elle Woods famously introduces herself and her chihuahua to her new Harvard classmates. “Hi, I'm Elle Woods, and this is Bruiser Woods,” she says confidently. “We're both Gemini vegetarians.” From that moment forth, Elle has been a Gemini (and vegetarian) icon — and personality-wise, it tracks. Geminis are open-minded social butterflies who excel at adapting to new situations and environments, all of which is true of Elle throughout the films.

On July 1, the TV series Elle dropped on Amazon Prime, and this long-awaited prequel to the films depicts Elle in high school in the 1990s, well before she applies to Harvard (spoilers ahead). The season follows her family’s move from Bel Air to Seattle, and her subsequent attempt to navigate teen life as a California princess in a world of Pacific Northwest grunge goddesses — a task practically tailor-made for an adaptable and multifaceted Gemini, mind you.

The series also introduces some fresh lore that casts some doubt over Elle’s true zodiac sign — so as an astrologer, it immediately had my attention.

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In episode six, Elle’s mother reveals that despite Elle’s birth certificate stating she was born at 11:59pm on June 20, 1979, she was actually born two minutes later, putting her true birth time at 12:01 a.m. the following day. Her mother tries to soften the blow by noting that Elle’s head was out at 11:59, but that doesn’t change the fact that her real birthday is June 21. “My head is a Gemini and my body is a Cancer,” Elle says. “This changes my entire emotional narrative!” Anyone born on the cusp of two zodiac signs who has realized their sign might not be what they thought can probably relate to this cosmic identity crisis.

Is Elle Woods the iconic Gemini everyone thought she was, or has she been a Cancer all along? Here’s the scoop on how the new birthday lore in Elle lines up with real astrology — and what it means for this beloved character to potentially be a Cancer instead of a Gemini.

What Does It Mean To Be Born On A “Cusp”?

If Elle were to check the dates in a horoscope column, she would likely see that June 20 is considered the last day of Gemini’s birthday month, while June 21 is considered the first day of Cancer’s. After finding out her date of birth is technically June 21, it makes sense that she’d reconsider her Gemini status and start embracing the cosmic crab life.

However, astrology doesn’t perfectly align with the calendar, so this reveal may not be as influential on Elle’s chart as you might think. Every year, the sun’s entry into each zodiac sign will vary by a few minutes, hours, or even a couple days. So while Cancer season usually begins on June 21, it doesn’t always — and when it does, it doesn’t necessarily start at the stroke of midnight. Just ask Lana Del Rey, born June 20, who famously believed herself to be a Gemini well into her adulthood. That is, until she checked her birth chart and realized the sun entered Cancer a little earlier than usual that year, making her officially a Cancer sun.

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In Elle, the truth about the leading lady’s birthday comes out in the midst of a disagreement between her and her mother, resulting in her being told that her “cusp is coming out.” If you’re a cusp baby — meaning your birthday falls within a day or so of the transition between one astrological season and the next — then knowing your exact birth time can make a big difference. For the sake of being astrologically precise, the sun actually didn’t enter Cancer until about 5 p.m. PT on Elle’s alleged birth date, making her a Gemini sun in spite of the inaccuracies on her birth certificate. (Sorry for the whiplash here, but astrology is, in fact, a science!)

Perhaps Elle figures this out at some point between this moment in the show and the day she introduces herself as a Gemini to her Harvard classmates — or perhaps something in her soul just never fully stopped identifying with the Gemini vibe. Either way, I can confirm that she does have prominent planetary placements in both Gemini and Cancer in her birth chart, so it’s important to examine her character through the lens of both of these signs.

Elle As A Cancer Vs. A Gemini

Elle as a Gemini has always made a lot of sense. Air signs like Gemini tend to be socially savvy, intellectual, and more extroverted — and Elle’s bubbly and outgoing personality most certainly fits that bill. She proves herself to be a quick and logical thinker in spite of the rich sorority girl stereotype, has great recall for facts and details, and like a true Gemini, she’s a world-class yapper. She also has that classic mutable sign resilience, bouncing back from numerous embarrassing or disappointing situations with relative ease (remember when she wore the bunny costume to the otherwise demure Halloween party?).

When you start looking at Elle through a more caring Cancerian lens, it’s not farfetched.

However, Gemini and Cancer embody two very different types of energy. Unlike Gemini’s busy-bodied and mentally-driven nature, Cancers are much more feelings-oriented. These tender-hearted water signs are incredibly sentimental and sensitive, and they seek to create emotional safe spaces and build meaningful connections.

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When you start looking at Elle through a more caring Cancerian lens, it’s not farfetched to see her as one, as her compassion for others is one of her most standout qualities. In addition to being bright, she’s also highly emotionally intelligent and attuned. It’s this combination of quick-witted but kind-hearted qualities that help her succeed in her professional and personal life.

Elle most certainly has some classic Gemini traits, but thinking of her as a Cancer makes sense too. Sun sign aside, this is reflected in the rest of her birth chart — as she has value-oriented Venus in Gemini, and mental planet Mercury in Cancer. It’s fair to say that regardless of her Gemini or Cancer status, she’s got a significant blend of these two signs’ energies, making her a true Gemini-Cancer cusp.