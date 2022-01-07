The first full moon of 2022 is on its way — and it’s giving you a break from the hustle of Capricorn season to face yourself on a more intimate level. The full wolf moon arrives on Jan. 17 in the ultra-sensitive and high-key psychic sign of Cancer, so you can bet emotional catharsis is on the itinerary. Cancer vibes are all about nurturing yourself and others, along with connecting with the most private part of your life — your home and family. Expect your feelings to be tender and sweet, with a dash of emotional drama. If you’re one of the fortunate few zodiac signs who are least affected by the January 2022 fullwWolf moon in Cancer, then you can find peace knowing these sentimental vibes are not so much emotionally demanding as they are inspiring.

Full moons are more than the highest point in the lunar cycle. They signify a time to release that which no longer serves you and to manifest to your heart’s content. The Farmer’s Almanac explains the January 2022 full wolf moon gets its name from the belief that wolves howled more frequently during this time, either in hunger or to rally up the pack. From a spiritual sense, this lunation represents reaching catharsis and letting go of all that’s been weighing on you.

This celestial energy is generally a dramatic and moody time, and being in Cancer makes it all the more intense — the intuitive crab is ruled by the moon itself, after all. This lunation is here to supply intimate reflection and some serious nostalgia, but it’s also about purging negativity and baggage in the new year.

So, will you be in the full moon’s good graces this month? Find out below as Narayana Montúfar, resident astrologer for House of Intuition — whose founders’ book, Your Intuition Led You Here explores all things astrological and witchy — shares the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2022 full wolf moon.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You can take it easy knowing your emotions will be spared, Aquarius — not that you had any concern about that. This powerful lunation is firing up your sixth house of routine and work, so you won’t be doing much spiritual cleansing as you are doing down-to-earth duties. You’ll feel comfortable with supportive Cancer helping you push through your day-to-day duties. “Aquarius is more disconnected from Cancerian energy, so the full moon may not heighten Aquarius’s intuition or emotional gravity,” Montúfar says. “The gradual effects of the lunation may have unfolded since the new moon in Capricorn. So, you may already be more attuned to your daily lives, especially healthy practices like eating and exercising.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s a breezy time for your bank account, Gemini. This lunation is lighting up your house of security and finances, so you’ll be too focused on chasing that cash flow to be too concerned with anything else. It’s all about getting comfortable and taking care of your financial health. “Gemini, you’re slightly disconnected from the watery full moon in Cancer, since you may take a more intellectual approach to process emotions and intuition. Expect this lunation to show you a strong emotional tie to your resources. Due to the nurturing capabilities of the lunation, securing your resources comes almost naturally,” explains Montúfar.