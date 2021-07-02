July’s New Moon Is Taking It Easy On These 3 Zodiac Signs

Summer’s vitality is sure to heat up during the July 2021 new moon, which arrives on July 9 as it enters the caregiving cardinal sign of Cancer. In astrology, the new moon phase is like a clean slate — it’s a chance for us to recharge, as well as set intentions, inspect our current goals, and let go of things that hinders us. This particular new moon will be under the watchful eye of Cancer, which is the mother of all things nurturing, protective, and garnering sincere relationships. Since this new moon is oozing with Cancer energy (the moon rules Cancer), it will be especially potent in how we approach both our emotions and personal relationships. Most zodiac signs will be called to examine their emotional responses, like how we assert our emotions within our close friendships and how we comfort others. For the zodiac signs least affected by July’s new moon, things will feel less chaotic.

“July is an intense month astrology-wise, so we need to grasp all the little pockets of calm that we can,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “As Cancer is associated with the fourth house in astrology, the most private part of our [birth] chart, this new moon can bring up themes of family and home and what is most personal to us.”

If you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by July’s new moon, you’ll have an easier time navigating any changes, while also examining your closest relationships. Sit back, relax, and let the moon work its transformative magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The conflicting aspect between Venus and Uranus might raise concern for some signs, but for the cardinal ram, this conflict is seen more as an opportunity to revise and edit your inner circle to better suit your emotional needs. Venus will be stationed in fellow fire sign Leo, which is all about self, passion, and vitality. What you’re passionate about and brings you a sense of purpose will be illuminated by the new moon, allowing you to hone in on relationships that make you feel most comfortable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Close connections come easily to the mutable socialite Gemini. Your ability to charm anyone through conversation will help you navigate the changes brought by the new moon in Cancer. Since Cancer’s caregiving energy will be supercharged (Cancer is ruled by the moon), this lunar phase will serve as a reminder to express emotional gratitude for your closest pals. You could also feel inspired to expand your inner circle or create meaningful relationships with unlikely friends. In any case, you have a knack for rolling with the punches, so embracing changes will seem like a breeze.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s no secret that you take your personal relationships seriously, Libra. How you assert yourself in your partnerships is one of your many strengths that will come in handy during this new moon phase. Taking initiative within your connections comes natural to you, so despite the conflict between your ruling sign Venus and Uranus, you’re likely to conquer any changes bestowed upon you with grace. However, the new moon is more of an open invitation for you to pamper yourself through self-care. Take this lunar phase as an opportunity to charge up for your next social gathering.