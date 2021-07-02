July’s New Moon Offers A Fresh Start For All Zodiac Signs

Summer is in full swing and while the world seems to be opening up shop again, it can seem like we’re completely transforming our reality rather than returning to normal. These fervent feelings of change come just in time for the July 2021 new moon, which will enter the nurturing and highly intuitive sign of Cancer on July 9. Cancer energy is all about caregiving and nurturing our relationships — and since the new moon inspires a collective reset, we can expect our emotional responses to be challenged by this lunar phase. Practicing taking accountability for our habitual emotional responses will serve all zodiac signs well. Resisting the urge to jump up and defend ourselves by taking how we impact others emotionally into consideration is the main lesson.

Since Cancer’s ruling planet is the moon, it’s extra imperative to know exactly how July’s new moon will affect your zodiac sign. “This is a great time to check in with your emotional journey. Are you trusting in the universe to gift you in divine time? When do feelings of not being good enough show up?” says Imani Quinn, professional astrologer, author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide To Life, and host of the Modern Mystic Chronicles podcast. “Trust that this new moon is bringing you the magic, even if you can’t see it yet.”

Additionally, we’ll see a difficult transition as harmonious Venus squares disruptive and scandalous Uranus on July 8. This conflicting aspect could provoke unpleasant surprises within our relationships that are too unsettling to look past. Because Venus is stationed in Leo during the new moon, the conflicting aspect with Uranus will illuminate any emotional conflict within our relationships and bring hard truths to light.

On the bright side, caregiving Cancer is here to comfort us and inspire changes necessary for us to flourish moving forward. The new moon is an open invitation for all zodiac signs to take stock of our deepest relationships, as well as how they impact us emotionally and encourage us to implement a solid self-care routine. Read on to learn how the July 2021 new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

July’s new moon arrives just in time to remind you of your power, Aries — and it can seem like you’re ready to take on whatever difficult lesson the cosmos will grant. You might be called to confront the reality of your close connections and confront the relationships holding you back from unlocking your full power. Venus stationed in your fellow fire sign Leo will ignite encourage you to stand firm when defending yourself from insincere friendships. Try not to jump too quickly and erase your entire contact list from your phone. Instead, quietly revise these relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This new moon can be especially difficult to navigate, Taurus. Since your ruling planet Venus forms a difficult aspect with Uranus, which rules disruption, you might undergo changes within your closest relationships — including the one you have with yourself. Being the fixed sign of the earth clique, you might feel uneasy about surprises knocking at your door. This new moon is your call to implement new structure to your personal connections, including how you prioritize them and set boundaries. Are you taking care of yourself the way you care for your friends?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini placements might find it especially important to nourish healthy relationships, so Cancer’s nurturing energy could inspire you to express gratitude within your inner circle. It’s possible you’ll attract an unlikely friendship during this time. You might not consider these changes to your relationships so much as conflict as a friendly challenge thanks to your mutable nature. Be mindful about how free-spirited you tend to be in group settings and try to assert more structure to your partnerships, as well as your self-care routine. Even though you thrive in your connections, taking stock of your relationship with yourself is equally as important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel extra emotional during July’s new moon, Cancer, and you can thank the moon moving into your territory for that. Supercharged Cancerian traits might feel like they’re consuming you, causing you to feel super sensitive to changes that may come. You might seem forced to choose between nurturing yourself or your loved ones — not an easy dilemma for a caregiving Cancer to be in. The new moon will invite you to prioritize your self-care over the priority of your loved ones. If you want to help others, nurturing yourself first is a great place to start.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Do you feel tension in the air, Leo? Conflict might seem to follow you during this time and it can be due to Venus stationed in your bold sign. It’s important for you to edit your commitments, specifically the ones that could be negatively impacting your mental health. Are you taking on more than you can handle? Or perhaps you found yourself in the wrong crowd recently. There’s likely an imbalance in your life that has brought more uncomfortable change than you’d like, whether it’s external (friendships, family, business partners) or internal. The new moon will illuminate changes needed for you to heal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

July’s new moon is all about rewiring and implementing change to your daily structure, so you could feel tested, Virgo. In this case, the new moon could beg you to slow down and avoid spending too much time on analyzing the details of your personal connections. On the contrary, you might be called to analyze these relationships in a more generalized sense. Rather than rehearse every detail of your relationships or making excuses for negative people, ask yourself whether those you surround yourself with will ultimately serve or hinder you, and go from there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Partnerships are sacred to you, Libra, and your cravings for close connections will be heightened during July’s full moon. Your ruling planet Venus will be in conflict with Uranus, so there’s a chance you’ll see unfavorable events within your close circle, which could catch you off guard. Your desire to save face could be challenged, but remember that perfection and pleasing everyone aren’t practical goals. Keep in mind the most valuable relationship will always be the one you have with yourself, and the new moon will remind you to set realistic expectations within your future connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The Cancer new moon could cause you to feel extra anxious and emotionally vulnerable, but this also sets the scene for the perfect excuse for a spa day. You might find it difficult to reconcile your need for space and need for emotional comfort, so try to set goals and find a balance between your external and internal world. Practicing gratitude could be your safest way to honor the new moon, especially if you feel shadowed by others. Jot down milestones you’ve seen this year, place them in a jar, and take one out each time you feel envious to remind you of how magnetic you are!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s possible the new moon will challenge your impulsive tendencies, Sagittarius. Your need for space and freedom could also manifest in challenges with your romantic relationships. Are you feeling restricted by your partner or closest friends, or do you struggle to work as a team? It’s possible the new moon will illuminate your tendency to take charge and invite you to be more collaborative, rather than authoritative, within your connections. This might come as a shock to you, especially with the conflicting aspect between Venus and Uranus, which may feel threatening to your fixed essence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Challenges could arise in both your relationships and your everyday structure, Capricorn. The new moon forces us to consider new ways to approach our mundane reality, which might feel uncomfortable to you. Anything that challenges your routine can be felt as a threat, which might cause you to resist any unconventional methods suggested to you. Does the thought of new friends make you anxious? Maybe your relationships are starting to feel robotic and insincere. Use this new moon to help you navigate your personal connections through a less conventional lens. It’s OK to be improvisational once in a while.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Reconciling your need for individuality with your tendency to generalize will come to light during the Cancer new moon, Aquarius, so buckle up. Venus squaring your ruling planet of Uranus could manifest in shocking discoveries within your inner circle. How sincere are the relationships you have right now? If you get the vibe someone might not have your best interest at heart, it could be time to let go. Take the new moon as an opportunity to release those tensions by analyzing the details of your own needs in your connections and decide whether they’re being met.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The new moon energy is supercharged by Cancer’s water traits, but you probably already feel that, Pisces. Whenever a water moon is present, you tend to feel super sensitive to its energy. The water moon in tandem with the conflict between Venus and Uranus might serve as a rude awakening regarding how you assert yourself in your relationships. You might rely on others to help you reconcile your emotions, causing them to feel withdrawn or drained at the same time. It could be a good thing to spend time alone to take stock of your emotional responses and allow the new moon to recharge you.