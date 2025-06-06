Springtime’s magic has fully blossomed, meaning summer’s abundance is fast approaching, and it’s time to open your heart to all the sweetness that life has to offer. On June 11, the last full moon of the season is swooping in to help you do just that, as it lights up both the skies and your desires with its illuminating magic. Known as the annual Strawberry Moon, this lunation can inspire you to see the juicy potential in your current dreams and goals, especially if you’re one of the signs most affected by the June 11 full moon.

It’s currently Gemini season, and this cosmic period has had everyone fluttering from one conversation, thought, or subject to the next since it began on May 20. This mentally-driven energy allows you to lock in with your surroundings, picking up bits of information and making buzzy connections that light up the present moment with interest. But across the zodiac from this mutable air sign lives its fiery counterpart of Sagittarius — the horizon-gazing sign of the archer — reminding you that there’s also more to the world than meets the eye. The freedom-seeking energy of this Sagittarian-ruled lunation asks you to take your Gemini season observations and start applying them to something bigger, broader, and more aspirational.

At the time of the full moon, the luminaries will be squaring off with the North and South Nodes of Fate, which are currently in the fellow mutable signs of Pisces and Virgo. The Nodes relate to people’s destiny and life purpose, so the events around this lunation may serve as a crucial turning point in your current journey. Everyone is being pushed to quit clinging to the comforts of the past and take a courageous leap of faith into the future, and this is especially true for the mutable signs of the zodiac.

If you’ve been feeling a build-up of intensity around this lunation, read on to see if you’re one of the signs most affected by June’s Strawberry Moon.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s your birthday season, and the past few weeks have served as a re-emergence of a brand-new version of yourself. But this full moon is lighting up your relationships to other people, reminding you to look beyond your own perspective — however fresh and newly-minted it may feel — and try to see things from the eyes of others, too. You’re always open to absorbing new information, but people aren’t just unique amalgamations of facts. Try listening to and learning from what others are bringing to the table from your heart instead of your head. You’ll find that it’s easier to truly connect when you leave some of the logic aside.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The full moon in your sign this month is here to remind you of the free-spirited, wild-at-heart adventurer that you truly are. It’s easy to get lost in all of life’s minutiae and daily distractions, but don’t lose sight of that pot of gold that lies at the end of the rainbow or that teeny sparkle over the horizon that represents your just-out-of-reach goals. As a Sagittarius, your tenacity and bravery are some of your shining qualities, so don’t hold back when it comes to seizing the moment. You should be aiming for the stars under this Strawberry Moon, not grasping at the lowest-hanging fruit.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’ve recently been on a journey to connect with your greater spiritual purpose, and this lunation may restructure some of the outside factors that are shaping the inner trajectory of your life, specifically when it comes to your career. If you’ve been playing it safe at work, feeling miserable without making any changes, or generally approaching your professional path from a place of scarcity and fear, this full moon could prompt you to make some important moves. How you spend your days often adds up to a reflection of how you spend your life, so while work isn’t everything, you deserve a chance to devote your skill, time, and talent to something worthwhile. The sky is the limit.

