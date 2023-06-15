These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Struggle The Most During June's New Moon

Throw out your old ideas and look to the future, star angels — June’s next major lunation in chatty Gemini calls for reinvention! It arrives on June 18, 2023 at 12:37 a.m. ET. While we’ll all be empowered by the June 2023 new moon, the most affected zodiac signs will feel the urgency to investigate, create, and ponder all of their most pressing questions.

New moons reset the lunar clock and prompt us to rest, plan, and manifest. As la luna stations in the multitasking sign of Gemini, it can prompt restlessness, specifically when it comes to our goals and social circles. That’s especially the case for a select few zodiac signs who will feel challenged to catch their breath as they embark on fruitful discovery. Gemini’s natural curiosity and thirst for knowledge can easily put us into overdrive, which doesn’t gel with the new moon’s serene energy. If you’re one of the three signs below, it’s important that you don’t burn yourself out at work or over-commit to plans.

What’s more, Saturn (aka the planet of time and responsibility) goes retrograde on June 17, lasting through Nov. 4. The zodiac signs most impacted by this Gemini new moon will learn the hard way that cutting corners will only make things more complicated down the line. Patience is a virtue.

That’s not all, though. “With the new moon in a tight square to deceptive Neptune, [exercise] caution with what you hear, see and feel, as not all information may be clear or presented in a way in which you fully grasp all of the intricacies,” astrologer Angel Dawn tells Bustle. Safe to say, a few zodiac signs will have to forfeit their daydreams and crack down on discipline.

No matter how you’re impacted by this lunation, it helps to know what you can do to prepare for these intense shifts. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the June 2023 new moon.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Some things are better left unsaid, forgotten, or flat-out outgrown, Scorpio. Examining your role in your relationships can help you realize what you need in order to move on and foster deeper connections. “Deeper interactions — or the delving into more complex issues like financial commitments — can be initiated, but with an eye towards caution and controlled risk,” Dawn says. Let go of what no longer helps you grow.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Like it or not, Aquarius, this new moon will ask you to open up your heart space. Allow yourself to feel all the feels, even when they’re uncomfortable, and use that experience to create magic. “Entertaining times and potential romantic encounters are highlighted here, as well,” Dawn says. But be cautious about making sudden moves. “Keep an eye on [your] finances, as Neptune can cloud judgment and even one’s own value system,” Dawn adds.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might want to step back from the hustle and bustle right now, Pisces. Per Dawn, this lunation will bring up delicate feelings. What do you need to feel secure in your home life? With mystical Neptune playing a major role right now, “it’s important to keep one’s feet firmly planted and the mind clear,” Dawn says.

Source:

Angel Dawn, astrologer