March's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Be Chill For These 2 Signs

Ready or not, Pisces season is plunging everyone into the intensity and chaos of eclipse season. It officially kicks off on March 14 (or late-night PT on March 13) with a total lunar eclipse in Pisces’ opposite sign of Virgo. This supercharged lunation is here to cleanse your spiritual slate and make room for the new growth that’ll take place in your life over the next two years of this Virgo-Pisces eclipse cycle.

This is the first lunar eclipse to hit this mutable earth sign in more than 15 years, so everyone is going to feel some tremors from this cosmic quake. However, a few lucky zodiac signs are likely to experience the March 14 full moon lunar eclipse less intensely than others.

At the time of this lunation, the moon in Virgo will face off with the sun in Pisces right alongside the North and South Nodes of Fate — two powerful cosmic points that turn regular new and full moons into eclipses and tend to put life events on speed-drive. With the eclipse in cleanly and purity-focused Virgo, now is a time to consider what everyday matters in your life need to be tidied up to make more room for growth.

This applies spiritually, emotionally, professionally, and beyond. At the same time, you’ll likely be challenged to surrender to the fact that sometimes the universe’s plans don’t line up with your own, as eclipses often do some chaotic course correction to help realign you with your destiny, and this one is no exception.

The full moon will also be opposing tough-love planet Saturn, bringing meaningful lessons to the surface and allowing you to clearly see situations you’ve outgrown. Virgo zodiac energy likes to feel like all the moving parts of any given situation are in order and under control, but this eclipse reminds everyone to stay adaptable. Trust that whatever gets flushed out of your world right now is only making space for new and better opportunities over the next two years of this eclipse cycle.

No one can fully escape the whirlwind of this lunation, but read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the March full moon eclipse.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your ruling planet Venus has been retrograding since March 1, so the past two weeks have likely been a time of deep reevaluation and revisions of the heart. And with the March 14 lunar eclipse happening in this intense backspin, there are likely to be some important internal shifts for you. Thankfully, the lunar side of these shake-ups will probably be a bit more subtle, happening beneath the surface of your life rather than shaking up your surrounding circumstances. This eclipse is hitting your sleepy and solitary twelfth house, so you’ll be doing a lot of subconscious work and soul-level realignments. You may have some intense dreams during the days before and after this eclipse, and it’s normal to feel especially exhausted or even spiritually drained. The answer to these issues? Simply getting more rest. Slowing down and listening to your intuition is the key to getting through without too much drama.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The eclipse series that’ll unfold over the next two years could have a big impact on your finances, income, and material possessions. But this particular lunation is kicking things off on a much more subtle note. You may find that some things you feel emotionally or energetically attached to are slipping out of your grip, but you may not be able to see these changes in a very visceral way. While some people might find themselves having to let go of relationships, jobs, or personal goals under this eclipse, the things you’re breaking away from now probably aren’t very tangible. That said, both your modern and traditional planetary rulers — no-nonsense Saturn and rebellious Uranus — will be making strong connections with the moon during this eclipse. So while its effects may be slightly less visible in your life, they’ll still be significant and can reshape your sense of spiritual exploration over the two years to come.

