Follow These Do's & Don'ts For The March Lunar Eclipse

2025 is about to get juicy, as the year’s first eclipse will arrive on March 14 (or just before midnight on March 13, if you’re on the west coast). Coming in the form of March’s full Worm Moon, this powerhouse lunation helps to kick off an important new cycle for all zodiac signs — one that’s paving the way for deeper spiritual connections. Eclipses are always intense, so knowing what to do and what to avoid can help you ride the waves.

The full moon on March 14 is a total lunar eclipse, and it’s rising in the down-to-earth and detail-oriented realm of Virgo, highlighting this earth sign’s themes of wellness, organization, and purity. Lunar eclipses are like supercharged full moons, so they naturally align with the energy of culmination and release. But in the case of this lunation, letting go is even more important, as the moon will be activating the South Node of Destiny — a cosmic point that has the power to flush away anything that’s disconnecting you from your true path.

This is the first eclipse to take place in Virgo since 2016 and the second to hit during the newest eclipse cycle on the Virgo-Pisces axis of the zodiac (the first was the lunar eclipse in Pisces that peaked in September 2024). That’s why the energy that gets restructured and flushed away during this lunation will have a ripple effect throughout the next two years. And this lunar eclipse has an even more unique flavor, as the moon will be making strong aspects to both the rule-making planet Saturn and the rule-breaking planet Uranus. Unexpected shifts are inevitable.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to follow during the March 14 full moon lunar eclipse to help you navigate the frenetic energy.

DO: Accept What You Can’t Control

Eclipses always signify a time of surrender, reminding you that sometimes the universe’s plans don’t quite align with what you had in mind. But with this eclipse taking place in Virgo — a sign famously into being organized, scheduled, and tidy — accepting when things are beyond your control can be especially challenging, and you’ll have to step up to the task. Learning to go with the flow and loosening your grip on the future will relieve the tension you might be feeling now.

DON’T: Go Into Delulu Mode

It’s the middle of whimsical and watery Pisces season, so it’s easy to go full delulu mode — as this imaginative sign prefers to get lost in its own fantasy world rather than feel bound to the restrictions of the real one.

But with the ever-serious planet Saturn in a tight conjunction with the sun in Pisces and facing off with the moon during this eclipse, you’ll have to reckon with hard truths right now and set the rose-colored glasses aside. It’s good to be idealistic, but Saturn’s presence in this eclipse brings a reality check that encourages a more serious approach.

DO: Identify The Messy Areas Of Your Life

Virgo’s orderly and organized energy naturally wants to clean up messes. And while it’s been established that trying to maintain full control over your surroundings under this lunation isn’t advisable, you will be able to see the untidy areas of your life more clearly. Take inventory of anything you’ve fallen far behind on or need to start getting together because now’s your chance to make or break it.

DON’T: Be A Perfectionist

It’s good to check yourself if certain things have gotten sloppy in your life, but remember that perfect is the enemy of good — so don’t take an all-or-nothing approach to getting things done right now. Virgo has a reputation for being the perfectionist of the zodiac, thanks in large part to this sign’s hawk-eyed attention to detail and dedication to improvement. But nothing is ever “perfect,” so trust that simply doing what’s realistic given your current circumstances and resources is good enough.

DO: Stay Open To Surprises

The unforeseeable shake-ups brought on by an eclipse like this one can be unsettling, but it’s important to remember that some sudden changes wind up being happy ones, even if they take you in a direction you didn’t expect.

A lunar trine to the unpredictable planet Uranus brings an exciting element of surprise to this eclipse, reminding you that life doesn’t always go the way you’ve planned, and that’s a good thing. Welcome curveballs or changes of heart with an open mind. They might be just what you need to get on a better track.

DON’T: Take Your Dreams Lightly

The moon will be in an opposition to tough-love planet Saturn at the time of the eclipse, bringing some lingering feelings of lack, restriction, and inadequacy to the surface.

Saturn’s lessons are rarely easy ones, but its challenge to you is to take yourself and your lofty goals a bit more seriously and get real about how to make them happen. Instead of writing yourself off as a dreamer, find ways to bring pragmatism to your fantasies. You can do both, so long as you give your visions the respect they deserve.