The Spiritual Meaning Of March’s New Moon

The spring equinox is coming up on March 20, which means that Aries season and the astrological new year are on the horizon, too. But these aren’t the only cosmic new beginnings to look forward to over the coming week. March’s new moon arrives on the evening of March 18 — two days before the equinox — ushering in a fresh lunar cycle just ahead of this seasonal shift. This new moon is bringing the luminaries together in the feelings- and fantasy-oriented sign of Pisces, lighting up mystical connections and dreamy fresh starts for every zodiac sign. Knowing the spiritual meaning of the March 18 new moon is the perfect way to wrap up the winter and welcome the refreshing energy of spring.

New moons are the first phase of the lunar cycle, occurring when the sun and moon meet at the exact same point in the zodiac. Astrologically, this monthly planetary conjunction denotes a new journey for the luminaries. And physically, the alignment obscures the face of the moon, making it appear invisible in the skies during this lunation. New moons are generally thought to be a supportive time for new beginnings, which is why it’s considered auspicious to plant metaphorical seeds or turn over new leaves in your life during these periods.

Mercury retrograde is still in full swing until the spring equinox, but that doesn’t change the new moon’s power to make new beginnings sparkle. This month’s new moon is hitting in watery and whimsical Pisces, so it’s especially emotional in nature, making it an introspective moment of reflection that’ll prepare your spirit for the new season that lies ahead.

MengWen Guo/E+/Getty Images

There’s a lot going on with the current astro weather, so aligning with the energy of this lunation is a great way to ground yourself amidst the chaos. The spiritual meaning of the March 18 new moon is about connecting with the transitional nature of the moment and opening your heart to life’s inevitable twists and turns.

March’s New Moon In Pisces

Pisces is the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, and the new moon on March 18 is bringing the sun and moon together at the very last degrees of these cosmic waters, making for an especially mystical moment. This lunar phase is all about new beginnings, but there’s a deeply transitional and transcendent energy in the spiritual meaning of this new moon in particular — as the astrological landscape is on the verge of some big shifts as this lunation peaks. March 20 brings the spring equinox, the first day of Aries season (which is also the astrological new year), and the end of Mercury retrograde.

A little bit of introspection can lead to some profound breakthroughs.

Because Mercury is still retrograding, this isn’t a time for rushing into action or making big moves. Save that for Aries season! However, that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare your mind, heart, and spirit for the forward motion that’s soon to come. This new moon is about connecting with your inner dreamer and envisioning what you’d want your life to look like if you were free of limitations. Your imagination should be your playground — a place where things like time, money, social pressures, fears, and responsibilities don’t apply. What kind of joy, magic, and spiritual alignment can you dream up when you let go of all the mundane regulations that govern what you feel you can and can’t do? This is the idealistic and open-hearted energy to step into as you work with this lunation.

Olena Malik/Moment/Getty Images

Speaking of being open-hearted, you’ll want to make sure that you are, as this new moon is making a strong and beautiful connection with wild-card planet Uranus. Change isn’t always easy, but it is inevitable, and one thing that Pisces knows how to do is go with the flow and roll with the ever-shifting tides of life. Instead of fearing curveballs or unexpected twists in your path, think of it as the universe’s way of playing with you and making things exciting. You know you can’t control every aspect of what happens next, so why exhaust yourself trying?

Let yourself build a beautiful fantasy without expectation, and then allow fate to surprise with you whatever unforeseen thrills are waiting to throw confetti on you from around the corner. As the moon begins to wax in the days following this lunation, you’ll find that you have the motivation, passion, and energy necessary to begin manifesting some of those dreamy visions into reality.

Working With March’s New Moon

The last new and full moons were both chaos-wielding eclipses, so the new moon on March 18 is the first lunation since early February that’ll be open for manifestation — yes, even in spite of Mercury retrograde still raging on for a couple more days. Use this time to tune your attention inward and align with the desires and goals of your higher self.

What spiritual connections are you beginning to see more clearly? What type of energy are you being pulled toward lately? When you let yourself play in your creative mind, what do your fantasies look and feel like? A little bit of introspection can lead to some profound breakthroughs now, so allow yourself the space necessary to explore what’s in your heart and spirit at the moment.

Curly_photo/Moment/Getty Images

Remember, Pisces zodiac energy has some quintessential “type B” qualities. This sign is numinous and ethereal — it doesn’t care about minute details, strict timelines, or practicality. Instead, it prefers to make decisions based on vibes and feelings, and it isn’t afraid to switch things up and reroute a plan on the fly if that’s what circumstances call for. With that in mind, and given the fact that Mercury is still retrograding in Pisces, this new moon is ideal for a more laissez-faire and open-ended manifestation practice.

Dream up some magical visions that light up your spirit, use this lunation as a chance to put your order into the cosmic kitchen, and then sit back and see how things unfold. Gently guiding and listening to the energy around you is going to bring much better results than trying to force something into existence.