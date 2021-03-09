3 Zodiac Signs That'll Be In Their Feelings Under March's New Moon

If you're ready for an emotional reset, the March 2021 new moon is delivering a dreamy new beginning that'll wash your slates clean. Rising in the skies on March 13 in the emotional sign of Pisces, this luminary will bring our feelings to the forefront and ask us to embrace our wildest fantasies. For most of us, it has the potential to be a feel-good lunar moment, filled with romance and creative inspiration. But for the zodiac signs most affected by the March 2021 new moon, it'll also be a deep and transcendental journey.

This lunation takes place in the realm of mutable water sign Pisces, which is known for its imaginative, sentimental, and ethereal energy. Because we're in the thick of Pisces season 2021, we're already being immersed in the oceans of our emotions — so this feelings-filled new moon will only make the mystical moodiness of this transit feel more intoxicating. It'll be a gorgeous time to work on getting in touch with your sensitive side, fostering your creativity, or fantasizing about your ideal future.

When the sun and moon align in Pisces for this lunation, they'll also be joined by romantic planet Venus and spiritual planet Neptune, forming a powerful conjunction aspect that'll usher in a tidal wave of emotions. But if you're one of the fire zodiac signs, watch out — because this flood of feelings might temporarily put out your flame.

If you're one of the zodiac signs the March 2021 new moon will affect most, then all this sentimental lunar action will be striking an even more sensitive nerve in your birth chart. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing! Read on to find out what's in store.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're an independent spirit by nature, Aries — but under this new moon, instead of trailblazing your way through the physical world, you're going to be embarking on a less tangible journey. Your spiritual side is asking to explore your connection with magic, energy, and the invisible forces of nature (think: a new moon ritual or a transcendental meditation). If you already have a spiritual practice that you're committed to, this is a beautiful time to retreat from your busy schedule to fully immerse yourself in it. Embracing the unknown can be scary, but you're brave enough to handle it. Use this lunar vibe to redefine your relationship to reality and mysticism.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Have your emotional boundaries gotten blurry lately, Leo? This new moon is sparking a deep journey of introspection. Don't be hard on yourself if you're not feeling as gregarious and social as usual during this lunation — you're doing some serious soul-level conscience clearing now. If you're willing to face the truths about yourself and your relationships, you can give yourself a clean slate. Release your shame, let go of your secrets, and stand firmly in your truth as you learn to set healthy energetic boundaries with others. Your intimate relationships will begin to blossom and transform once you face the things you've been hiding from.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation brings you a chance at an emotional fresh start, Sag. It's hitting super close to home, and it's asking you to get real about some of the family dramas or issues within your private life that could be unconsciously bogging you down. Do some soul-searching and allow yourself to dive deep into your life's memories. Read through old journals, look through old photos, and listen to old songs that remind you of the person you used to be. You might be surprised at who you're inspired to reach out to and forgive. By honoring your past, you'll be able to close that old chapter for good — which means that your new chapter can finally begin.