Astrology
3 Signs Least Affected By The March Full “Worm” Moon
Earth sign energy? For Spring? Groundbreaking.
If you’ve been having trouble navigating the fantasy of Pisces season, you may find a little piece of comfort in knowing the final days of winter wraps up with a moon phase in the CEO of perfectionism. The March 2022 full “worm” moon illuminates the sky on Mar. 18 at 3:20 ET (6:20 PT) as it passes through down-to-earth Virgo. The zodiac’s maiden will sprinkle a little bit of practical earth sign magic on the collective. For the zodiac signs least affected by the March 2022 full worm moon in Virgo, the transition into spring — and their ideal selves — will be smooth sailing.
Completing the lunar cycle, full moons mark the point of maximum illumination. In astrology, this lunation shines is a time to release that which no longer serves you. Since the full moon is taking place in perfectionist Virgo just days before the spring equinox, it’s all about breaking up with bad habits in order to craft your best self. Also called the full worm moon because of the little critters showing up at the first signs of spring, this luminary will hone in on Virgo's methodical tendencies to help you get your life in order, inspiring some to make practical choices toward achieving their goals. And for some zodiac signs, the full moon will feel like a gentle and supportive nudge forward in the right direction.
Shifting from chronic daydreams to a more practical mindset may have some struggling, but a lucky few will have an easier time adjusting. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the March 2022 full moon.