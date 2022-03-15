If you’ve been having trouble navigating the fantasy of Pisces season, you may find a little piece of comfort in knowing the final days of winter wraps up with a moon phase in the CEO of perfectionism. The March 2022 full “worm” moon illuminates the sky on Mar. 18 at 3:20 ET (6:20 PT) as it passes through down-to-earth Virgo. The zodiac’s maiden will sprinkle a little bit of practical earth sign magic on the collective. For the zodiac signs least affected by the March 2022 full worm moon in Virgo, the transition into spring — and their ideal selves — will be smooth sailing.

Completing the lunar cycle, full moons mark the point of maximum illumination. In astrology, this lunation shines is a time to release that which no longer serves you. Since the full moon is taking place in perfectionist Virgo just days before the spring equinox, it’s all about breaking up with bad habits in order to craft your best self. Also called the full worm moon because of the little critters showing up at the first signs of spring, this luminary will hone in on Virgo's methodical tendencies to help you get your life in order, inspiring some to make practical choices toward achieving their goals. And for some zodiac signs, the full moon will feel like a gentle and supportive nudge forward in the right direction.

Shifting from chronic daydreams to a more practical mindset may have some struggling, but a lucky few will have an easier time adjusting. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the March 2022 full moon.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio, this full moon is firing up your house of friendships and society. Where do you feel most called to show up in your community? As astrologer Lauren Ash explains, “The last few months have ushered in a lot of new opportunities and people into your life. It’s time to get back to the things that make you feel inspired.” It’s the perfect time to come out of your shell and mingle in meaningful ways, like volunteering at animal shelters or grabbing lunch with a friend, according to Ash.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been doing major spiritual reflection and fine-tuning in your professional life this year, Sagittarius. Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. This full moon is aligning in your house of career and public image, so take this lunation as a green light to relax and celebrate you. “Don’t be afraid to take up space and brag about yourself during this full moon cycle; your work hard, play hard attitude deserves some praise!” explains Ash.