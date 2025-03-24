March 29’s New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Going Easy On These 2 Signs

Between Mercury and Venus retrograde, eclipse season, and the spring equinox ushering in a new season, the astrology of March has been ultra-intense. Thankfully, once the solar eclipse in Aries rises on March 29, some zodiac signs might feel like they’ve finally reached a turning point that can help release some pressure. Like all solar eclipses, this cosmic spectacle doubles as a new moon, which means new beginnings are on the horizon. But because this is also the final lunation in the six-part eclipse series that’s taken place on the Aries-Libra axis throughout the past couple of years, it may also feel like closing a chapter. The few zodiac signs least affected by the March 29 new moon solar eclipse can rest easy though, because this influence will be more positive than dramatic.

Aries season kicked off on March 20 — the same day as the spring equinox in the Northern hemisphere — so this month’s solar eclipse is the first major lunation of the spring season. At the time of the eclipse, the sun and moon will be banding together in this feisty fire sign’s realm and activating the spiritually aligning North Node of Destiny, highlighting all the eclipse-related growth spurts and lessons that you’ve experienced since this cycle began back in 2023. However, instead of being thrown off your game with chaotic cosmic curveballs, you’ll probably find that fate is simply solidifying the glow-ups you’ve undergone recently, giving you a chance to show off your confidence and self-trust in the face of challenges. Summon your inner warrior and be ready to fight for what you want.

This lunation has the potential to be empowering for everyone, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the eclipse, these spiritual glow-ups will feel like they’re coming naturally. Read on to see if your sign is getting lucky.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) As the singular sign ruled by the sun, eclipses almost always tend to be powerful periods of change and reflection. But this one, in particular, will light up your adventurous side and get you excited about living in greater alignment with your heart’s truth. Over the past few years, the eclipses have sent you on a journey of spiritual, philosophical, and mental expansion — exploring new perspectives and dabbling in different ways of thinking, all to connect with your true beliefs. Part of this journey involves trying new things, and under this eclipse, it’s time to step out of your comfort zone in the name of growth. With the sun and moon aligning in your knowledge-hungry and exploratory ninth house, it’s time to walk the walk just as passionately as you talk the talk. Don’t be shy about stating your views, even if they don’t jive with everyone else’s. Remember: You are always entitled to change your opinion, and there’s no reason to put yourself in a box when you could embrace your ever-evolving nature instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This eclipse is hitting in a fellow fire sign’s territory, so trust it’ll be a feisty and passionate one. This Aries-ruled lunation will light up your flirty and fun-loving fifth house, pushing you to connect with the things that bring you joy. If you feel strongly about something — whether that’s a romantic interest, a side hustle, or a creative project — now is a time to let yourself get fully submerged in the magic that comes with following your heart. Life should be exciting, so set your responsibilities aside and focus on ways to nourish your inner child and honor your desire to enjoy the moment. While the effects of this eclipse should bring more positivity than pandemonium, you should use it as a challenge to step into your confidence and own your desires. Life is full of romance, but only if you shift your perspective and live your life like the main character. Now’s your chance to level up for the foreseeable future.

