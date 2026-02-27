March 3’s Full Worm Moon & Lunar Eclipse Is A Vibe For 2 Zodiac Signs

The eclipse portal has been open since mid-February, meaning that rapid-fire change, shocking revelations, and unforeseeable plot-twists have been rampant. Now, the intense dance between the sun and moon will culminate in the total lunar eclipse on March 3. This full moon and lunar eclipse combo is taking place in earthy and mutable Virgo, asking everyone to embrace some constructive cosmic criticism and detoxify their lives by releasing what’s ready to go. Eclipses can be chaotic, but the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the March 3 full moon eclipse will likely have a smoother experience overall.

The first week of March marks a very Pisces-heavy portion of Pisces season, as the sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars and the North Node will all be clustered together in this sensitive and emotion-forward water sign at once. But on March 3, the moon will sit alone in Virgo, on the other side of the zodiac, and this opposition is what activates the full moon and total lunar eclipse. The moon is accompanied only by the South Node of Destiny, which functions like a spiritual cleansing agent that flushes away all that’s no longer serving you.

Because the release-oriented South Node is being paired with the Virgo full moon’s natural inclination toward simplification, organization, and purity, you can think of this eclipse as a clean-out of all distractions, narratives, or energetic ties that are keeping you from being able to hear your intuition or reach your meant-to-be potential. It’s time to hone in on what you’re working with — no matter how messy — then examine the details, consider what can be done to improve your situation, and tidy things up.

While the swift and sudden changes produced by eclipses can be challenging, this one’s got a silver lining that sparkles like diamonds — and that’s thanks to abundant planet Jupiter. The sun and moon will be making a gorgeous alignment with mighty Jupiter, pouring auspicious energy over all the events surrounding this lunation. You may have to wade through some choppy waters or purge away unnecessary pieces of your past, but this optimistic influence allows you to see the benefits as things unfold instead of having to operate on blind faith.

Not every eclipse is going to turn your life upside down, so if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the March 3 full moon lunar eclipse, then you probably don’t need to brace yourself for anything too intense. Read on to find out what these signs can expect.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) This total solar eclipse is rising in the quietest and most solitary corner of your chart, so you probably won’t have to deal with too much outward drama. Instead, you might find that you’re particularly exhausted — both physically and mentally — and your body may be asking for some rest. Between this lunation and Mercury retrograde turning your schedule upside down, this is an all-around fabulous time to take things slower. There’s no need to rush into anything. And remember, burning out by pushing yourself too hard isn’t a flex.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If you feel a little more sensitive than usual, you can almost certainly blame the eclipse. This lunation is shining a spotlight on some of the energetic dust bunnies and emotional cobwebs that have been building up in your heart, mind, and perhaps even physical space. It can feel uncomfortable and vulnerable to have so much of your own baggage laid out in front of you, but the bright side of that scenario is that you can actually start tidying things up. Use this time to rebuild crumbling boundaries, let go of attachments that no longer feel aligned, and work through any fears or feelings that you’ve been shoving in the back of the closet.

