May 1's Full Flower Moon Is Less Intense For 2 Zodiac Signs

April showers tend to make way for May flowers, so having this year’s full Flower Moon rise on May’s very first day feels appropriate. Peaking at 1:23 p.m. ET on May 1, this lunation marks the first of two full moons this month — the latter of which will occur on the last day of May and is dubbed a Blue Moon. This lunar moment gets its nickname because of the abundant springtime blooms that dominate the landscape during this lush time of year, but because the Flower Moon occurs in emotional and enigmatic Scorpio, there’s a greater emphasis on what’s going on deep beneath the soil versus in the sunlight above. It’s likely to be an intense ride, but the signs least affected by May 1’s full Flower Moon might have an easier time getting to the root of their feelings.

Having the moon in Scorpio isn’t the coziest placement for this comfort-seeking planet, as Scorpio’s seas are much harsher and less forgiving than those of its fellow water signs. Scorpio seeks truth in its rawest and most unfiltered forms, and is therefore unafraid to take on the skeletons in the closet or the monsters under the bed. May 1’s full moon in Scorpio embodies this energy in an especially intense way, so it’s likely to illuminate parts of your reality that may be hard to face, but need to be addressed. Being dishonest with yourself isn’t sustainable under these cosmic conditions, so drill down into the root of whatever comes up.

Being flooded with so many potent feelings can be challenging, but you don’t have to drown in them. The full Flower Moon is a time to examine your circumstances with honesty and tenacity. The luminaries will be making positive connections to the North and South Nodes of Fate during this full moon, promising a great sense of spiritual alignment — so long as you’re willing to push past your fears and destroy whatever has been inhibiting your growth. Additionally, love planet Venus and karmic teacher Saturn will be vibing with one another at the same time as the full moon, encouraging you to level up your connections and make commitments that reflect your values.

This lunation has a sharp edge akin to a scorpion’s stinger, but if you’re one of the lucky signs least affected by the full Flower Moon on May 1, then it’ll probably be easier to work with.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Little habits add up, and this full moon is highlighting all the goals that you probably aren’t working toward the way you need to. If there’s something you want to manifest in your life, it’s easy to get caught in fantasy mode, thinking about what could be instead of actually making moves. Stop wasting time and start working significant steps into your mundane day-to-day routine. Thankfully, at the time of this lunation, loving and harmony-seeking Venus will also be in your sign, sweetening things up for you and making a positive alignment to committed Saturn. This gives you a galvanizing boost that’ll help you commit to the things that matter to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This full moon is undoubtedly pulling a lot of emotions out of shadowy places, but your experience is likely to be more subtle than splashy. A lot of subconscious fears or feelings could start coming into clarity now, catalyzing some shifts in the way you approach things in your life. You may not have realized exactly what was weighing on you, but once you identify it, you can start freeing yourself from the baggage. Because of these under-the-surface quakes, you might feel a bit isolated, making it difficult to connect with others or articulate your emotions the way you’d like to. Instead of trying to force it, let yourself spend some extra time alone working through what you’re feeling.

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