Think about the most stubborn person you know. Chances are, they’re a fixed sign or have a lot of fixed energy energy in their birth chart. Unlike cardinal signs who lead each season, or adaptable mutable signs who transition each season into the next, fixed signs anchor the middle of the season and are often seen as an immovable force.

“Fixed signs are the signs that occur in the center of each season, and tend to sustain energy,” Emily Ridout, astrologer and AstroYoga specialist, tells Bustle. This can mean that zodiac signs in this modality are very determined, stable, and of course, set in their ways. This guide to fixed signs has everything you need to know from their personality traits to who they’re most compatible with.

If you were to deep dive into each zodiac sign to discover why they are the way they are, you’ll find that their personalities and the way they express themselves is influenced by their element and modality. According to Ridout, the modality shows how each sign’s energy is expressed. This is helpful in understanding how you like to go about your day, work, respond to crises, and connect to others.

“The hallmark of a fixed sign is the ability to abide within, hold, and sustain energy related to their element,” Ridout says. “This has the potential to come off as stubbornness by those around them, but what they are doing is embodying their element in a most profound way.”

What Are The Four Fixed Signs?

The fixed zodiac signs are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. The stereotypes that come to mind with these signs — that they’re stubborn, determined, opinionated, and self-assured — have a lot to do with their modality, or how they express their energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) is the first fixed sign in the zodiac, being the middle sign of the spring, and they belong to the earth element. According to Ridout, Venus-ruled Taurus represents all things beautiful and abundant, including the pleasures of life such as food and lavishness. Out of all four fixed signs, Taurus tend to place a lot of value in the material world. They’re very hard working and determined, and will do whatever it takes to reach a goal. Due to their steadfast earth element, they’re known for being the most stubborn out of the bunch.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) is summer’s fixed sign and they sustain the energy of the fire element. As Ridout says, “Leo rules all things that come from the spark of the inner spirit, including passion, expression, and creativity.” Like their element of fire and the Sun that rules over their sign, Leos are very warm, expressive, and made to be seen. Leos are also very passionate, generous and value the people in their lives. Their fixed energy comes through in their unwavering loyalty.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21), the fixed sign of autumn, rules over all things that come from the intuitive and emotional realm, as befits their water element. This includes the imagination, connection, the deep mysteries of life, and intuition. Because of this, Scorpios tends to be more private and introspective than the previous two fixed signs. They have a unique way of looking at the world and tend to see things that others don’t. If a Scorpio has an opinion about something or someone, there’s no use trying to change their mind.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) is winter’s fixed sign and a member of the air element group. According to Ridout, “Aquarius rules all things that come from the mind, including thought, perspective, innovation, reorganizing existing structures, and respectful communication with those who differ from you in their perspectives.” Like Scorpio, Aquarius signs tend to have very strong beliefs and have the communication skills to express those beliefs in a way that gets heard. They’re also very determined. If there’s a cause they believe in, they will fight for it regardless of the obstacles.

Fixed Sign Traits

Fixed Signs Are Determined

Life is full of ups and downs, and fixed signs have the determination to push through any obstacles that come their way. According to Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, fixed signs share the ability to dig deeper into anything they’re pursuing. “Each fixed sign will sink into ongoing projects to move it forward, though they tend to hand the finishing off to mutable signs,” Robyn says.

Fixed Signs Are Set In Their Ways

Another word for fixed might be “rooted,” Tenae Stewart, professional witch and spiritual coach, tells Bustle. Fixed signs’ roots run deep and they tend to be set in their ways. According to Stewart, they value legacy, tradition, and don’t like change without a good reason. “This rooted quality contributes to both a sense of groundedness and stubbornness.”

Robyn adds that it’s hard for fixed signs to let go. Whether it be a relationship that’s no longer working or a goal that doesn’t make sense for where they are in life, fixed signs will keep pursuing no matter what. Their stubbornness can be both a blessing and a curse.

Fixed Signs Are Self-Assured

Since fixed energy doesn’t change by definition, fixed signs tend to be very self-assured. They know who they are, they know what they like and don’t like, and they won’t ever change for anyone but themselves. According to Stewart, this is quality is very grounding for others around them. “They are embodied and in their bodies in a way that can bring those around them back down to earth. The fixed signs are grounded in our tangible reality.”

Fixed Sign Compatibility

Are Fixed Signs & Fixed Signs Compatible?

Two fixed signs together make a highly compatible match. According to Stewart, they’re immensely comfortable together and will happily stay in their safety bubble for as long as possible. “This is a cozy, comforting sort of relationship,” Stewart says. However, the shadow expression of two fixed signs together is it can sometimes get pretty stale. If they don’t actively find ways to grow closer or keep the relationship moving forward, it can turn into a roommate situation very fast. Plus, since they’re both stubborn, there’s a tendency to butt heads a lot.

Are Fixed Signs & Cardinal Signs Compatible?

Fixed signs will be motivated and inspired to move by their cardinal sign partner. “Where a fixed sign might be perfectly happy staying in one place or working on one project forever, the cardinal sign will help them get the momentum needed to start something new,” Stewart says. At the same time, fixed signs can help cardinal signs see things through to completion, rather than abandoning them out of boredom as many tend to do. A fixed sign and cardinal sign relationship is one that seems good in theory, however, it will take some work since they move at different paces.

Are Fixed Signs & Mutable Signs Compatible?

In a fixed sign-mutable sign relationship, fixed signs will be pushed to shift and evolve, something they’re not entirely too comfortable with. However if they’re open to it, mutable signs can help them explore new perspectives and to see change is not the enemy, Stewart says. At the same time, fixed signs can help mutable signs come back down to earth and be a bit more grounded in this world. Out of all three pairings, fixed signs may see mutable signs as the least safe. They may have to do a lot of compromising in order to make this relationship work.

