If you thought that troublesome Mercury retrograde rocking the boat was chaotic, the celestial theatrics are just getting started. The May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse, which arrives on May 15, ingresses in transformative Scorpio. You can expect plot twists — think, changes of heart or a shift in direction in your career. But if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse, these changes will be felt on a spiritual level.

Since lunar eclipses can only occur during full moons, it amplifies the emotional tension typically felt during this time. Lunar eclipses happen when the earth is sandwiched between the sun and moon, and similarly, this lunation blocks processing emotions. “At their core, eclipses hint at bringing out issues that had been hidden in the shadows,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “They hasten the timeline for these events by revealing new information and shocking details that may have been previously hidden from us.”

The lunar eclipse is stationed in deep feeler Scorpio, bringing tough revelations and disruptive changes to many — but those least affected may experience breakthroughs and life-changing truths. With Mercury’s backspin — known for its shakeups and inducing miscommunication — overlapping with the lunar eclipse, those who feel the least impact will see it as a chance to grow spiritually.

Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse and learn how to take advantage of its powerful energy.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The lunar eclipse is all about following your pleasure and liberating your artistic spirit, Cancer. These cosmic shifts may introduce you to a new creative hobby or a union with a possible love interest. “You’ll feel especially drawn toward indulgence during this transit. You may even take up a new relationship or fling with someone new,” explains Ash. “This is a period to expand your artistic perspectives and choose to embody a more inclusive, kind perspective.” What are some of your conventions that may be stopping you from making positive changes? “Now is a great time to let go of your self-destructive vices and embrace something new that reignites your lust for life,” says Ash.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are getting lively in your inner circle, Capricorn. This lunation is eclipsing areas of community, connections, and peers. Old or short-lived friendships may make an appearance, encouraging you to revel in your social life and network. “This lunation offers you the chance to reach out to people you’ve lost touch with and reconnect,” Ash explains. But with this lunation skewing some of your senses, it’s a good idea to take stock of what kind of friendships you want to keep. “This is a cleansing eclipse that is actively encouraging you to find people who are more like you,” explains Ash. “You are drawn to invest in friends who share values with you, who lift you up rather than slow you down.”