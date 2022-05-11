If you thought that troublesome Mercury retrograde rocking the boat was chaotic, the celestial theatrics are just getting started. The May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse, which arrives on May 15, ingresses in transformative Scorpio. You can expect plot twists — think, changes of heart or a shift in direction in your career. But if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse, these changes will be felt on a spiritual level.
Since lunar eclipses can only occur during full moons, it amplifies the emotional tension typically felt during this time. Lunar eclipses happen when the earth is sandwiched between the sun and moon, and similarly, this lunation blocks processing emotions. “At their core, eclipses hint at bringing out issues that had been hidden in the shadows,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “They hasten the timeline for these events by revealing new information and shocking details that may have been previously hidden from us.”
The lunar eclipse is stationed in deep feeler Scorpio, bringing tough revelations and disruptive changes to many — but those least affected may experience breakthroughs and life-changing truths. With Mercury’s backspin — known for its shakeups and inducing miscommunication — overlapping with the lunar eclipse, those who feel the least impact will see it as a chance to grow spiritually.
Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the May 2022 full flower moon lunar eclipse and learn how to take advantage of its powerful energy.