May 27's New Moon Will Be A Breeze For These Zodiac Signs

The final weeks of spring have officially arrived, and new energy is entering the cosmic picture. Gemini season began on May 20, followed by slow-moving Saturn hitting Aries for the first time in decades on May 24. Finally, quick-thinking Mercury zooms into Gemini the next day — all of which sets the stage for May’s new moon, which rises on May 26 PT / May 27 ET. This is a meaningful lunar moment for everyone, but the zodiac signs least affected by May’s new moon will likely find that they’re able to float through it with ease.

The sun and moon are coming together in airy Gemini for this lunation, bringing Gemini season’s themes of communication and mental connection to the forefront. Share your thoughts openly and interact with the world around you more intently, as your surroundings can provide you with lots of interesting insights now. The new moon will be in a conjunction with Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, adding an extra Mercurial flair to the lunation and making it a fabulous time for generating fresh ideas. Creativity is flowing! Keep an open mind and an open heart, as there will be opportunities to get to know new people and perspectives alike.

The sun, moon, and Mercury will also be sending out some ultra-positive vibrations to three of the more distant planets of the solar system — transformational Pluto, stern Saturn, and illusive Neptune. With so much cosmic support from these powerful planetary players, this new moon is set to be one of the most intellectually stimulating lunations of the year, so you’ll want to take advantage of the magic.

Perk up your spiritual antennae and get ready for some magical new moon downloads. The zodiac signs this new moon will affect the least.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) This new moon is a powerful one for creativity and connection, and you’re certainly not being left out of this opportunity! However, these cosmic epiphanies and perspective shifts may not be as obvious to you as they are to some zodiac signs. Rather than having conscious realizations about things, you may find that lunar messages come to you in much more subtle ways now, such as through dream symbolism, visions that come to you while meditating, or intuitive feelings that you have to actively interpret into tangible ideas. Pay attention to all the invisible magic swirling around in your mind and heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) As a Scorpio, you naturally have a desire to be in control. But this lunation is the perfect time to sit back and surrender to the forces around you, because you never know what kind of magic will come your way when you stop trying to intervene with the universe and simply let things play out. The new moon is rising in your eighth house of taboos and entanglements, so much of its energy will be brewing beneath the surface of your heart rather than in the external parts of your life. Pay attention to the energetic rhythms that serve as the heartbeat to your closest relationships and dearest desires. There’s a lot you can learn by listening.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Staying on top of your responsibilities is always a priority for a diligent Capricorn like you. Luckily, this new moon is giving you all the mental clarity you need to revamp your daily grind to better serve your goals. You’ll find that you’re feeling more productive and on top of your tasks, which will behoove you at work and in your personal life alike. Use this burst of focus and inspiration to charge ahead on any projects that have been sitting stagnant on your plate — or jump straight into kicking off new endeavors that you haven’t had the energy to make moves on until now.

