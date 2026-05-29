When people say something happens “once in a blue moon,” they’re expressing that it’s a rare occurrence — and that’s exactly the kind of unique and timely magic that’s radiating from the upcoming full moon on May 31. This is the second full moon to hit this month, making it a calendrical blue moon. However, it’s the current astrological energy that gives this lunation its true spiritual meaning, not its date on a calendar. And there’s a lot happening on that cosmic front.

Full moons are often touted as the most iconic and powerful of this luminary’s famed set of phases, and they certainly have the most notable reputation. Full moons mark the climactic midpoint of the lunar cycle, during which the sun and moon oppose each other in the zodiac, allowing the moon’s face to become illuminated in full. Symbolically, this can usher in all sorts of revelations or emotional swells. Full moons are charged with the energy of release, so if you’re manifesting or doing moon spells, this is the best time of the lunar cycle to conscientiously start letting something go or bring a situation to its energetic apex.

The full moon on May 31 is no exception, and it will certainly feel like a turning point. It’s rising in the adventurous fire sign of Sagittarius, summoning the free-spirited side of every zodiac sign and asking everyone to reconnect with their higher-minded goals and aspirations. In addition to being a blue moon, this lunation is also the last full moon of the spring season, bringing an opportunity to challenge your beliefs and push the limits of your comfort zone ahead of the upcoming summer solstice.

Whether you choose to tap into its energy or wind up a bystander getting caught in the waves, the May 31 full blue moon can be a potent portal — so you’ll want to know the full scoop on its astrological and spiritual meaning.

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The Sagittarius Full Moon’s Spiritual Meaning

Sagittarius is the zodiac’s mutable fire sign, and its vibe is optimistic, wild at heart, and always craving new experiences and adventures. It’s the opposite zodiac energy of airy Gemini, which is the home of the sun throughout the current Gemini season. While both signs are open-minded and hungry for knowledge, Sagittarius is much more interested in the broader scope and birds-eye views as opposed to Gemini’s micro-details and minutiae. Instead of getting lost in a sea of information and observations, rainbow-chasing Sagittarius wants to take the ideas it’s passionate about and run with them, aiming its bow and arrow at the stars with total trust in the notion that their risks will pay off.

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While this lunation is not an eclipse of any sort, it is making an intense set of square-offs with the North and South Nodes — two destiny-aligning points that play a heavy role in each eclipse series. Because of this, this lunation may very well function more like an eclipse than a regular full moon, bringing rapid and fateful shifts that may have further-reaching impacts on the trajectory of your life or circumstances. You may notice that the themes surrounding significant changes or challenges in your life over the past year and a half get activated during this time. Think of it as a sort of spiritual turning point.

Some things are worth returning to.

The full moon is sitting opposite to unpredictable planet Uranus, giving this lunation an element of the unexpected. You may be challenged to think outside the box or deviate from your usual perspective or routine. This brand of Uranian chaos can be destabilizing, but its electrifying energy can also be exciting and empowering, if you’re willing to welcome a shake-up. Plus, the full moon is making some beautiful alignments with karmic Saturn, dreamy Neptune, and transformation-seeking Pluto, offering any endeavors taken on at this time a greater level of depth, vision, and longevity. You have everything you need to take a leap of faith and launch yourself into a new situation — perhaps one that forces you to flirt with the unknown.

How To Channel The Blue Moon Energy

It’s believed that the symbolism of a blue moon makes these lunations a good time for second chances — whether that means returning to something that was previously left unfinished or jumping back into something that didn’t work out the first time around. If there’s a situation in your life that you’d like to revisit with fresh eyes, channel the optimistic Sagittarius magic of this full moon and allow it to give you the hope and faith you need to take a chance. Some things are worth returning to or fighting harder for.

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Because this lunation is squaring the Nodes of Destiny, this is also an empowering moment to tap into your current eclipse journey and grab the reins. Since late summer of 2024, eclipses have hit in September and March — so think back to these months of your life through the past year and a half and consider what changes took place or what lessons were being learned. Whatever was happening, the story’s not over yet. What you do under this full moon will likely be reflected back to you in some way once August’s lunar eclipse hits, so allow your past experiences to inform the way you act now. You have the power to create your own future.