As the first day of spring approaches and the days get warmer, you’re pretty much guaranteed to feel brand new. It has a lot to do with the weather and the fact that everyone around you is suddenly in a good mood, but it’s also because the spring equinox has a transformational energy.

The spring equinox is when the sun aligns directly above the equator. “Along with the fall equinox, this marks a time when day and night are of equal length,” says astrologer Catherine Gerdes. It’s also when the northern and southern hemispheres have the same amount of daylight.

Typically, the first day of spring falls on March 21 or 22, but since 2024 is a leap year, it lands on March 19 at 11:06 p.m. EST. Not only is this the start of a new season, but March 19 also kicks off the first day of the astrological year. That’s a double whammy of fresh vibes.

“The astrological new year begins with Aries season as the first sign in the zodiac wheel,” says astrologer Babs Cheung, and it can cause a noticeable shift. When Pisces season comes to a close, it often feels like there’s a lull or the sense of something ending, but the vibes quickly pick back up again thanks to this fiery sign.

Below is everything you need to know about the first day of spring, plus how to celebrate it accordingly.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The Spring Equinox

If the spring equinox feels like a fresh start, that’s because it is. “It represents a sense of rebirth or renewal after a long, dark winter,” says Cheung. “It’s an energetic time as flowers start blooming, and it also brings with it all the excitement of Aries, the [cardinal] fire sign ruled by Mars.”

Aries is a lively, action-oriented, and fast-paced sign and one that’s represented by a charging ram. According to Cheung, this is why Aries is always ready to dive head-first into new opportunities and experiences — and it’s an energy that all of the zodiac signs can embrace.

Like New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, the astrological new year is a good time to check in with yourself. “This is a powerful time to honor the energy of spring by looking at our lives through a new lens,” says Gerdes, especially with the lunar eclipse set to occur on March 25, only six days later.

During eclipse season, “big, impulsive commitments could prove disappointing,” says Gerdes. “But releasing a habit, job, or relationship — especially if it feels overdue — could be vital for ushering in the new energy of this time.”

The first day of spring is also the official end of the Pisces season which is an intuitive time of the year. As the 12th sign of the zodiac, Pisces season happens when it’s still cold, dark, and wintery. It’s also a mutable water sign, which represents dreams and creativity. Think of Pisces as the introvert, and Aries as the big, loud extrovert.

Pisces and Aries couldn’t be more different, which explains why it feels like a switch flips on the equinox. To fully embrace the refreshing spark of Aries, you can look for ways to embrace the change and welcome the season.

How To Celebrate The Spring Equinox

Buy Yourself Flowers

One of the easiest ways to celebrate spring is by surrounding yourself with flowers. Cheung recommends going for fun colors like orange, yellow, or red to represent fiery Aries, so look for gerbera daisies, daffodils, or the brightest bouquet at Trader Joe’s.

While flowers are right on point for spring, filling a vase will also have a deeper meaning. According to Cheung, Aries season is all about filling your own cup, so it’s the perfect time to buy yourself little treats.

Get A Haircut

If you’ve been thinking about getting bangs or dyeing your hair, now’s the time. Cheung suggests going to your Pinterest board — or Hailey Bieber’s Instagram — to grab a screenshot of the look you’ve been loving the longest. Go ahead and take the plunge, and enter the season as a brand new you.

Connect With Friends

If it’s been a minute since you got dinner with your besties, why not schedule a date? “With the energizing Aries season, you'll have the social battery [for it],” says Cheung. It’ll be fun to grab a bite and it’ll help shake off the dust from winter.

Clean Your Apartment

Unless you’re a Virgo, it probably won’t seem very exciting to stay inside and clean, but according to Cheung, it’s one of the best ways to ring in the season. “It's not called ‘spring cleaning’ for nothing,” she says. “Sweeping away the stagnant winter energy is a great way to welcome in the new spring energy.”

To make it more intriguing, think of it as a ritual as you wipe your windows, wash your sheets, and get all the dust out from under your bed. “When moving through a transformational time, like the spring equinox, this morphs a mundane activity into an intentional practice,” says Gerdes.

What To Avoid During The Spring Equinox

Aries energy is about living your best life, so try to resist the urge to rot in bed as you transition into spring. According to Cheung, this is the best time to step outside your comfort zone, maybe by starting a new hobby or meeting new people. “Embracing novelty [...] is key,” she says, “with Aries favoring those who dare to explore the unfamiliar.”

That said, it’s important not to go overboard, especially when manifesting for the future. “Since we're entering eclipse season, clinging too tightly to an intention at this time might be challenging,” says Gerdes. “I don't recommend brand-spanking new change unless it’s a path you intuitively know you need to walk down. Following the subtle nudges from our souls is more advised than striving for a big intention or achievement.”

