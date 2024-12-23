Your Tarot Reading For Monday, December 23

Today’s tarot card is the Two of Pentacles, which serves as a major hint that you need to strike a better balance in your chaotic schedule. Like, ASAP. It makes sense to be busy during the holiday season, but you’ll want to slow down and juggle just a little bit less in the next 24 hours.

In many ways, it’s fun to run from one event to the next. Back-to-back Christmas parties? Whirlwind shopping trips? It’s exciting to have a jam-packed to-do list this time of year, but the Two of Pentacles reminds you that it’s also fine to take a seat.

Even though you possess the ability to bake 100 ginger snaps for your upcoming cookie swap or expertly track down perfect gifts for all 20 people on your list, it doesn’t mean you can or should take on anything else. If your sister calls last minute and begs you to pick her up at the airport, send that girl an Uber code.

In a tarot reading, the Two of Pentacles can be a sign that you’re worried about being perfect, and it seems spot-on as we kick off a week of holidays. There’s so much pressure to do it all, be everywhere, and enjoy every minute, but something’s bound to go wrong — and that’s OK.

Think about what you’d like to accomplish this week — and all the obligations you already agreed to — and decide right now that you won’t panic if something doesn’t go as planned. Maybe you won’t get to your grandma’s house in time to make latkes. Maybe your dad will be awkward when you introduce your partner to your family. And maybe that amazing gift you got for your friend will get lost in the mail.

It can be tough to let go of the vision of the “ideal holiday,” especially if you’re a perfectionist, but that’s what the Two of Pentacles is all about. If you still aren’t convinced, think of it this way: The Two of Pentacles shows someone expertly juggling two gold coins. They’ve got it down pat, but if they added a third coin it would likely be too much for them to handle.

To embrace the day, do what you can and let go of the rest. It’ll make for a much more relaxing start to the holiday season.