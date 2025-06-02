Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, June 2

Every detail is magnified as the week begins with the moon in meticulous Virgo. When quietly analyzing the imbalances in your environment, strive for progress over perfection.

Meanwhile, Venus, the planet of love, holds its connection with Chiron, an asteroid that represents your inner wounds. You may still be feeling self-conscious or aware of relationship insecurities that emerged over the weekend. But healing is possible. Courageously acknowledge your feelings rather than burying them deep inside.

Past midday, the energy becomes conflicted. The moon is tied up with the Gemini sun, and determining the best course of action could be challenging. Self-trust is the key to moving forward.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Get organized before you get busy, Aries. Taking an hour out of your morning to review your to-do list and declutter your workspace will make all the difference.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) If you aren’t adding the finishing touches to a creative project, you may be tending to a loved one who needs practical and thoughtful support. Prioritize quality time with people you care about.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Domestic rituals are on your mind today. You may have a list of errands you need to run, or spaces you want to clean and organize. Tackle one task at a time and make sure your family or roommates help you.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Answer your unread texts and emails before you leap into today’s activities. This is a good time to offer support to neighbors, siblings, or peers who need advice.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Today is for assessing how well your spending habits support your financial goals. Avoid dipping into funds you’d like to use on a summer vacation.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Are you being too hard on yourself, Virgo? Wanting to do your best work and fulfill your potential is one thing. Ruminating over your imperfections or setbacks is another. Speak to yourself with compassion.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Worries, doubts, and regrets may surface today. Reflect on how you feel without obsessively dissecting your thoughts for meaning. Clarity will emerge naturally when you slow down and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Your efficiency and attention to detail will help things run smoothly. Offer support to your community and friends when you know your touch could make a positive difference.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) When was the last time you updated your resume, Sagittarius? If you aren’t jotting down your skills and experience, consider how you can boost your reputation with a humble act of service.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Know your material, Capricorn. Find out who will be in the room before you show up, and brush up on your facts before engaging with experts or enthusiasts. Your curiosity and insight will help you stand out.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) When a contract, agreement, or plan falls into your lap, scrutinize the details, check the numbers, and ask clarifying questions. If you’re tending to your relationship, get deep into your feelings and build trust and intimacy through honesty.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Express love through little efforts today. Make your partner coffee in the morning, run an errand for your best friend, and be fully present with someone who matters. Grand and romantic gestures are nice, but it’s the details that people remember.

