Today’s tarot card is The Hanged Man. As one of the major arcana cards in a standard deck, it represents a sense of pause before something big happens, like a major shift or a change. While that might sound like a lot to swallow on a Monday morning, it’s actually the perfect excuse to breathe a sigh of relief and give up for today — in a totally good way.

You know how the holiday week always feels like a weird no man’s land and you’re never sure what day it is? That’s the exact energy to embrace today as you wait for New Year’s. You’re in limbo right now, so go ahead and snag a nap, mindlessly scroll TikTok, space out at work, and enjoy this odd in-between space while you can.

It might feel like you should get up and do something productive, but it isn’t a bad idea to just rot. As you indulge in your 20th rewatch of Grey’s Anatomy, you might eventually start to have a few realizations about what you want the new year to look like or a few answers to questions that have been floating around in your head.

As he chills out in this upside-down position, it’s said that The Hanged Man is able to see the world in a brand new way, and it could hint at your own upcoming shift in perspective. Who knows? You might wake up from that way-too-deep 2 p.m. nap with some sort of epiphany.

That said, there’s a good chance your mind will be completely blank today — like static on a radio — and that’s cool, too. The Hanged Man can represent a time of uncertainty or confusion, hence the need to let life unfold without attempting to control the outcome.

Things will be up in the air today. Something might get canceled at the last minute or an issue might arise, but this card suggests it’s all out of your hands. The best thing you can do is accept that your last Monday in 2024 will be a little off, a little sleepy, and a little hazy, but that it’s the perfect break before you enjoy New Year’s Eve — and tackle big things in 2025.