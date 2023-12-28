Your New Year's Eve Personality, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We all have our own New Year’s Eve traditions. Some like to go all out in Times Square, while others opt for a small gathering at home with friends. Just like how your birth chart can determine what 2024 has in store for you, your zodiac sign can also serve as a reflection of your New Year’s Eve personality. So if you want to get a better understanding of your NYE preferences, your sun sign may have the answers.

Most people view New Year’s Eve as a chance to release their inhibitions before those pesky resolutions kick in. But more than anything, it’s also a reminder of the passage of time, which can make Dec. 31 a rather painful or nostalgic day for some. Whatever your opinions of the final holiday of the year may be, there’s no denying that your zodiac sign has some influence on the way you choose to celebrate.

If you’re an outgoing fire sign, you’ll probably spend the night partying with your besties until sunrise. If you’re an emotional water sign, don’t be shocked if the first few notes of Auld Lang Syne make you misty-eyed. And if you’re a free-spirited air sign, you’ll likely be down for anything.

Read on to get the scoop on your New Year’s Eve personality.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images As a self-starting cardinal sign, you can count on Aries to plan a big NYE blowout at their house. No one knows how to party like a ram, after all, and their outgoing dispositions help keep the energy high long after the ball has dropped.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taureans aspire to live in the lap of luxury, so of course the earth sign is going to treat New Year’s Eve as if it were the ball of the century. Even if they’re just celebrating at home, bulls can’t resist pulling out their most stunning silk gowns, perfectly painted nails, and toast-worthy champagne flutes and pretending they’re in an episode of Gossip Girl for a night.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Because Geminis are so popular, there’s a good chance the air sign will double (or triple, or quadruple)-book themselves to make party appearances all over town. For that reason, Gems probably won’t stay at your event very long, but you can expect them to make the rounds and talk to anyone who will listen while they’re there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images As the homebodies of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise that Cancers would rather spend their New Year’s Eve cozied up at home than barhopping across town. That way they don’t have to deal with the big crowds or overpriced rides home and can watch the ball drop while still getting in bed by 12:05 a.m. Besides, the water sign is usually pretty partied out by the end of the holiday season, anyway.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos love to be the center of attention, which means the fire sign would never pass up the opportunity to lead the countdown to midnight. You can also count on lions to be the last person standing at the gathering, or the one rallying the group to hit up one more bar before calling it a night. Leos take the term “party animal” to a whole new level, especially on NYE.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) A sign obsessed with organization and perfection, Virgos can’t help but spend the night cleaning up after party guests — even if the gathering isn’t at their house. It’s a nice gesture, but don’t be afraid to have a little fun this New Year’s Eve, dear maiden.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Lemon Photo/E+/Getty Images Known for their appreciation of aesthetics and appearances, expect the Libras in your life to bring a camera to the function and commemorate the event with cute candid pics and perfectly posed photos. The constant flash of the camera might be a little annoying in the moment, but come New Year’s Eve 2024 you’ll be thankful for the memories.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Moody Scorpio doesn’t understand why we celebrate New Year’s Eve, so don’t be surprised if you find the water sign in the corner, waiting for the night to be over. Maybe next year they’ll be in the holiday spirit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Thrill-seeking Sagittarians are always looking for an excuse to play games at a party, so if you plan to invite a Sag over on NYE, make sure you have a deck of cards or a classic board game handy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Alina Rudya/Bell Collective/DigitalVision/Getty Images Hardworking Capricorn hardly gets to let loose during the year, so this is the last chance for the earth sign to blow off some steam before they get back to work on Jan. 2. Make the most of it while you can, Cap.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Known as the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians will probably be feeling extra charitable (and spontaneous) on New Year’s Eve, which could lead to them paying for a round of drinks. Cheers to that!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Celebrating the passage of time will likely cause emotional Pisces to be in their feels by the time the ball drops, and maybe even shed a few tears, too. The sadness won’t last very long, though, because the energy of the New Year is sure to inspire the spiritually connected sign to reinvent themselves for the better.