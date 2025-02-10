Today’s tarot card is the Three of Cups, which represents friendship, community, working together, and the art of having a good time. It shows three women raising a glass in celebration, and it’ll have you wanting to call your friends for an impromptu get-together.

The appearance of this card suggests your morning will start on a good note. You’re probably coming off a relaxing weekend — one where you struck the perfect balance between resting and going out — and it means you’re more than ready to take on the week.

Instead of feeling annoyed by everyone in typical Monday fashion, you’ll experience an uncharacteristic sense of goodwill towards your fellow humans. The sun will shine brighter, you’ll say good morning to plenty of people, and you might even notice that your iced matcha tastes better than usual.

You might simply be having a fantastic day. Alternatively, if you’ve been stressed or unhappy lately, you’ll finally get a break. Your positive mindset will help you notice all the good in your life. In either case, revel in it as much as possible. Enjoy feeling light and airy, and look for mini ways to celebrate as you go about your day.

In a tarot reading, the cups represent emotion, so you might also feel like pouring your heart out to friends, a partner, or a crush. Send a sappy text, schedule a cute date night, or share a #hopecore TikTok that made you cry. Today kicks off Valentine’s Day week, after all, so it’s more appropriate than ever to lean into the cheese.

If this sunny mood carries you into the evening, you might want to invite a couple friends over for a casual hangout, but a solo dinner could also be fun. Treat yourself by going to a restaurant and ordering your favorite dish or heading home early where you’ll pull on your comfiest pajamas and get delivery. Both options are a total win.

This card also hints at celebrations, so you might get a save-the-date or a Partiful invite that’ll have you feeling warm, fuzzy, and included. It might even come from a friend who’s been a little distant lately. The appearance of the Three of Cups suggests you’re about to make amends.

