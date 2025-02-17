Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Monday, February 17

Today’s card is The Magician. When it pops up in a tarot reading about money, it suggests you’re entering a period of prosperity — so get ready to get paid.

Just like a magician waving their wand, this member of the major arcana represents your talents, energy, and the potential you have to manifest goals. While a pile of cash won’t magically fall into your lap (bummer, I know) you should feel more tuned into your various money-making options today.

If you’ve been thinking about changing careers, starting a side hustle, or crushing it a little harder at work, then the next 24 hours will be a good time to lay that groundwork. Maybe you can look at job sites or start building a website as a way to take those first few steps. The appearance of The Magician suggests you’ll be more focused on your finances, and it’ll serve as great motivation to make this area of your life a top priority.

Another way to harness the power of this card is by considering your skills. What untapped talents are lying in wait? They might become more obvious today, especially if you think about all the tiny ways you’ve been holding yourself back — subconsciously or on purpose. This card reminds you to get out of your own way. Dig in and go for what you want without hesitation, doubt, or fear.

The Magician quite literally wants you to hone your magic. Today could be the day you realize it’s time to sell your artwork, take on a freelancing gig, or sit with your journal and dream and scheme about your fruitful financial future. It might not be the most traditional route toward making more money, but every little bit counts.

This card also reminds you to take your financial life into your own hands. If you’ve been waiting for a raise, you could find the courage to ask for it today. If you’ve been trying to stick to a savings goal, you might want to download a budgeting app and vow to (finally) use it every day. Your bank account won’t change overnight, but it’ll feel good to remind yourself that you’re powerful, resourceful, and have mega-watt manifesting skills.

For more, check out your daily horoscope.