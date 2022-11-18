These 4 Zodiac Signs Have Naturally Inquisitive Souls

Everyone knows a quizzical soul or two who love to ask questions and get answers. Or perhaps you’re the type who turns every conversation into a casual cross-examination. Either way, being eager to learn more about the people and situations around you is a good thing — and those who are born under the most curious zodiac signs can’t help but itch for information.

There are various astrological signifiers in a birth chart that could amplify someone’s desire to dig for details. Looking at the placement of the mental planet Mercury can be a good start. Mercury rules the way we think, communicate, and seek or process information — so having it in one of the social air signs or forming intense connections with certain planets (like obsessive Pluto or philosophical Jupiter, for example) could indicate a person who is especially inquisitive. You can also look at the activity in certain houses of a birth chart for insight. The third house rules communication and learning, while the ninth house is all about mental exploration and higher knowledge, so having significant planets in or particular signs ruling those houses could point toward a higher curiosity level, too.

Curious about which zodiac signs are the most curious? I’ve got answers, so read on.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

One thing to know about bold and brazen Aries is that they aren’t afraid to ask questions. If something pops into this feisty fire sign’s mind, they’ll probably just say it without a second thought — even if their queries may seem a little personal or prodding to some. They aren’t shy about their natural sense of curiosity, and their outgoing and headstrong nature gives them the gusto they need to get to the scoop on whatever it is they want to know. That said, their communication style is as open-book as it is quizzical, so they’ll gladly indulge your desire for details if you want to ask them questions in return.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are notorious for their inquisitive nature, and these talkative air signs love to learn as much as they can about the world around them. In fact, a conversation with a chatty and curious Gemini might feel more like a vivacious interview, as they’re genuinely interested in understanding other people’s thoughts, motivations, and opinions. These members of the zodiac always want to know how things work, what makes people tick, and why things are the way they are — and this makes sense when you consider that they’re ruled by the information-loving planet Mercury. The cosmic twins have double the curiosity of the average person, so they’re not nosy; they just need to know.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpios are definitely one of the most curious zodiac signs, but you’d never know it by talking to one. Clandestine and investigative, stealthy Scorpios love to get to the bottom of things. Uncovering secrets is kind of their jam. However, they prefer to fly under the radar when it comes to their lust for intimate intel. Rather than pointedly asking lots of questions, Scorpios are more likely to dig up gritty details by prowling someone’s social media or putting together subtle cues to weave a story over a long period of time. These water signs love a good mystery, and they won’t let up until they can solve it.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It makes sense that Sagittarius would be considered one of the most curious zodiac signs, as the cosmic archers are on a never-ending quest for knowledge and enlightenment. They love hearing about other people’s perspectives, so they’re likely to pick your brain in order to hear more about your unique life experiences or personal philosophies. Always eager to broaden their horizons, these open-minded adventurers ask thought-provoking questions, making them interesting and inquisitive conversationalists. That’s why Sagittarians often seem so worldly and wise — they’re always trying to learn more about life and seeking out answers to their curiosities.