The Most Immature Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

As you’ve probably discovered by now, age doesn’t always correlate with maturity. There are teenagers who are as level-headed as people in their 30s, while at the same time, there are grown adults who act like they’re still in high school — and not necessarily in a good way. While there are many factors that can influence someone’s maturity level, such as their upbringing or friend group, their birthday can also say a lot about how mature a person is. Knowing which zodiac signs are the most immature can help you better understand and deal with the people in your life.

In astrology, a zodiac sign’s traits are influenced by their ruling planet, element, and modality. If you want to know how mature a sign is or isn’t, you’re going to find that answer by looking at its element (fire, earth, water, or air), which is the foundation of a sign’s personality.

As astrologer Emily Newman tells Bustle, “You find that mostly earth elements are super mature. Other signs can behave as childishly as they are dramatic, but earth signs are most grounded and know how to maintain balance in relationships.”

There are so many ways to show immaturity, like being irresponsible or self-centered. The most immature zodiac signs show this part of themselves in different ways. With that said, here are the four most immature signs, according to Newman.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is seen as the baby of the zodiac, due to them being the first sign. Ruled by Mars, Aries are very passionate, driven, action-oriented, and will do whatever it takes to make things happen. However, they’re all about the self and have a tendency to put their needs before others. “They are determined, but it’s defined by what they want rather than what the situation requires,” Newman says. “Their actions and tantrums tend to cause a lot of fuss. They’re stubborn, and may act like a baby if they don’t agree with your decision.” They’re also very competitive and can be a bit of a sore loser whenever things don’t go their way. Fortunately, Aries tend to bounce back quickly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As the sign represented by the twins, Gemini signs have two personalities that switch depending on the situation or people they’re around. According to Newman, “the Twins' open and flexible minds can see any scenario from various angles,” which makes them very thoughtful and intellectual. At the same time, Geminis are very fun-loving. They prefer to keep things light and playful, whether that be conversations they’re having or relationships they’re in. Because of that, it’s easy for them to seem immature, especially to the more serious zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer signs may seem like they have it all together with their nice homes and their love of taking care of others, however, they’re very good at pretending. According to Newman, they’re “extremely” sensitive signs and tend to act based on their emotions. If they’re not openly crying their eyes out over how they were done wrong, they’re probably locking themselves in their room giving you the silent treatment. Their passive-aggressive way of dealing with problems can be very frustrating to signs who have the ability to see things more objectively.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leo is another fun-loving sign that doesn’t like to take things too seriously. They love having all the attention on them and enjoy being taken care of or “babied” by others. “Leo makes no pretense of maturity,” Newman says. In typical fire sign fashion, they act without thinking, which can get them into trouble. They love drama and tend to be a bit melodramatic themselves. The world is their stage, and they are the star. Leos are very kind, generous, and loyal, however, they can be a little too much for their friends and family to deal with at times.

Emily Newman, astrologer