The 3 Most Mature Zodiac Signs

Whether it’s following through on your responsibilities or taking the high road when you reallydon’t want to, adulting isn’t always easy. But for some zodiac signs, having a level of sophistication comes naturally, even if it requires learning from tough lessons along the way. And you can learn a lot about your motivations through your birth chart — including why you tend to be among the most mature zodiac signs.
Your sun sign can tell you about your basic personality traits, but your Saturn sign — which reflects responsibility, discipline, and karma — is where you want to look when discerning maturity. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) take pride in being realistic and down to earth. So if Saturn is stationed in an earth element, it would make sense that you’rewell beyond your years.
You can also look to your ninth house ruler, which governs your experience and personal philosophy. If Capricorn falls into your ninth house, for example, you tend to take life seriously and hold the important lessons you’ve accrued close to you. With a Capricorn in the ninth house, the hardships you have shape your stern outlook, and they make you resilient and responsible.
While being the bigger person can often feel challenging, it’s a hallmark of maturity. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most mature zodiac signs.