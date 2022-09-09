The 3 Most Mature Zodiac Signs

Whether it’s following through on your responsibilities or taking the high road when you really don’t want to, adulting isn’t always easy. But for some zodiac signs, having a level of sophistication comes naturally, even if it requires learning from tough lessons along the way. And you can learn a lot about your motivations through your birth chart — including why you tend to be among the most mature zodiac signs.

Your sun sign can tell you about your basic personality traits, but your Saturn sign — which reflects responsibility, discipline, and karma — is where you want to look when discerning maturity. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) take pride in being realistic and down to earth. So if Saturn is stationed in an earth element, it would make sense that you’re well beyond your years.

You can also look to your ninth house ruler, which governs your experience and personal philosophy. If Capricorn falls into your ninth house, for example, you tend to take life seriously and hold the important lessons you’ve accrued close to you. With a Capricorn in the ninth house, the hardships you have shape your stern outlook, and they make you resilient and responsible.

While being the bigger person can often feel challenging, it’s a hallmark of maturity. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most mature zodiac signs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos are sensible, organized, and put together — so it’s easy to see why they’re one of the most sophisticated of the bunch. The earth sign maiden is always reinventing themselves with the intention to be the best version of themselves and expect the same effort from those around them. “Virgo is also the sign of service which makes it the sign of sacrifice,” Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology Podcast tells Bustle. “Nothing matures an individual like having to make a sacrifice, and only mature people are capable of making them.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Diligent and hard-working, Capricorns don’t mess around, especially when it comes to achieving their life goals. It takes a lot of maturity to have the self-restraint that the sea goats have, and the earth sign can thank their Saturn ruler — which governs responsibility and discipline — for their practical sense. “Capricorns are tiny old souls,” explains DeFranco. “The irony is that many Capricorns may feel more lighthearted and childlike after their first Saturn return, which can allow them to age backward and free themselves of certain burdens and responsibilities.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s a reason why Aquarius zodiac signs are wise beyond their years — they’re basically living in the future. Much like they want to progress society, the forward-thinking sign lives for raising the consciousness of the collective. “Aquarius has a razor-sharp mind and a biting sense of humor,” says DeFranco. “Beyond any cynical jokes they may crack, this sign has a tendency to be extremely moral and secret optimists – a true marker of maturity!”

Sources

Dana DeFranco, astrologer and podcast host