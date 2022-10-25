Chances are you were taught to never judge a book by its cover. After all, you never know what you might discover about someone if you’re open and you give it some time. However, some people just can’t help but judge others — almost as if it’s in their DNA. If you’ve ever wondered why some people in your life are so critical, their birthday may be partially to blame. Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, shares what makes the most judgmental signs so different than the rest of the zodiac.

According to Antila, the most judgmental signs are a “perfect storm” created by a combination of their element and ruling planet. “The egocentric Sun, the overly structured Saturn, and analytical Mercury make for some judgmental planets,” she says.

For instance, the Sun is “inherently egocentric” because it’s the center of the universe. Naturally, this will influence the personality of the zodiac sign it rules over. Saturn is all about restrictions, which makes the signs it rules over very controlled and calculated. Because of this, Saturn-ruled signs tend to be judgmental towards those who don’t live their lives the way they do.

When it comes to elements, air signs can be on the judgmental side. According to Antila, “Air signs are the brilliant ones of the bunch, and tend to judge those who don’t have their sharp wit from time to time.” Earth signs are also very analytical, grounded, and practical. They may judge others for being chaotic and unorganized.

With that, here are the most judgmental zodiac signs, according to Antila.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leo is represented by the lion, which is the king of the jungle, so Leos are considered to be zodiac royalty. They love being in the spotlight and having adoring fans, and according to Antila, this can cause them to look down on others from time to time. In true fire sign fashion, they’re very ambitious and always strive to be the best. As Antila says, “They are innately on top which can lead to some judgmental vibes.” Some Leos will judge others as a way to ease any insecurities they’re hiding as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Ask anyone who’s into astrology who they think is the most judgmental sign, and chances are you’re going to hear Virgo come up a lot. According to Antila, Virgo is a total perfectionist and known for being the most critical sign in the zodiac. “They always have it together making it easy for them to critique those that don’t,” she says. Therefore, they can come off as pretty judgmental. They’re also ruled by Mercury, which means they’re very sharp. Since Virgos tend to be one of the smartest signs in the zodiac, they have a tendency to judge those who seem less intelligent than they are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is all about hard work and discipline, so Capricorns tend to be more reserved, serious, and slightly intimidating. The zodiac’s sea goat is very good at keeping their emotions in, making them hard to read. You can’t tell what they’re thinking just by looking at their face. According to Antila, Capricorns have high walls around their hearts and are “incredibly selective” when it comes to friendship and love. “ This leads them to judge people before letting them get too close,” she says.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love