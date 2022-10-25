Astrology
The 3 Most Judgmental Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer
A first impression could make all the difference for them.
Chances are you were taught to never judge a book by its cover. After all, you never know what you might discover about someone if you’re open and you give it some time. However, some people just can’t help but judge others — almost as if it’s in their DNA. If you’ve ever wondered why some people in your life are so critical, their birthday may be partially to blame. Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, shares what makes the most judgmental signs so different than the rest of the zodiac.
According to Antila, the most judgmental signs are a “perfect storm” created by a combination of their element and ruling planet. “The egocentric Sun, the overly structured Saturn, and analytical Mercury make for some judgmental planets,” she says.
For instance, the Sun is “inherently egocentric” because it’s the center of the universe. Naturally, this will influence the personality of the zodiac sign it rules over. Saturn is all about restrictions, which makes the signs it rules over very controlled and calculated. Because of this, Saturn-ruled signs tend to be judgmental towards those who don’t live their lives the way they do.
When it comes to elements, air signs can be on the judgmental side. According to Antila, “Air signs are the brilliant ones of the bunch, and tend to judge those who don’t have their sharp wit from time to time.” Earth signs are also very analytical, grounded, and practical. They may judge others for being chaotic and unorganized.
With that, here are the most judgmental zodiac signs, according to Antila.
Source
Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love