These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Good At Getting What They Want

Some people have the natural ability to get others to see things their way. These are people who know just what to say to charm their way out of something or convince you to buy a $300 gadget you’ll probably only ever use once. You can get into a debate about something you’re super passionate about, and yet somehow leave the conversation completely agreeing with their point of view. Although it’s possible to learn techniques to become more persuasive, your birthdate can influence just how good at it you’re likely to be. According to archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., the most persuasive zodiac signs have certain traits that make it easier for them to get others on their side.
“I think of persuasion as an aspect of magnetism and purpose, but also of attunement and the ability to understand others,” Farrar says. “While we may think of fire signs as being more in your face, I find the power of persuasion is influenced by someone's ability to have emotional intelligence and empathy, which comes through more often with water or air influences.”
In general, water signs are very in touch with their emotions, so it’s easier for them to get a sense of how others are feeling and can use that to their advantage. Air signs, on the other hand, are very curious and communicative. They know how to use their words and can express their ideas in a way that’s clear and understandable.
With that in mind, these are the three most persuasive zodiac signs, according to Farrar.