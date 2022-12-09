These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Good At Getting What They Want

Some people have the natural ability to get others to see things their way. These are people who know just what to say to charm their way out of something or convince you to buy a $300 gadget you’ll probably only ever use once. You can get into a debate about something you’re super passionate about, and yet somehow leave the conversation completely agreeing with their point of view. Although it’s possible to learn techniques to become more persuasive, your birthdate can influence just how good at it you’re likely to be. According to archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., the most persuasive zodiac signs have certain traits that make it easier for them to get others on their side.

“I think of persuasion as an aspect of magnetism and purpose, but also of attunement and the ability to understand others,” Farrar says. “While we may think of fire signs as being more in your face, I find the power of persuasion is influenced by someone's ability to have emotional intelligence and empathy, which comes through more often with water or air influences.”

In general, water signs are very in touch with their emotions, so it’s easier for them to get a sense of how others are feeling and can use that to their advantage. Air signs, on the other hand, are very curious and communicative. They know how to use their words and can express their ideas in a way that’s clear and understandable.

With that in mind, these are the three most persuasive zodiac signs, according to Farrar.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Venus-ruled Libra is known for their charm. According to Farrar, they have the ability to “easily orient” to one person, figure out their needs, and approach them in a balanced way. “Many of my clients with strong Libra placements tend to work in sales or as attorneys — fields that utilize their relational skills and intellect,” she says. “Their ability to charm and also make you feel heard and connected makes them top my list of most persuasive signs.” Since Libras are all about harmony and making sure everyone feels comfortable, they’ll never make you feel pressured by their ideas. They just have a way of making you feel like you can trust what they say.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Unlike Libra who’s all about making others feel balanced, Scorpio can be a bit intimidating to some due to their intensity. They’re very sharp and will observe a person or situation in order to learn what they need to know about them before making an approach. So if they need to persuade someone, they know exactly what to say in order to get the results they want. They’re also unafraid to say things that others may not. “Scorpios often have a bad reputation for being manipulative or secretive, but their persuasive power can also be a positive attribute,” Farrar says. “Their ability to see under the surface gives them a leg up on understanding the underlying dynamics of what is going on. Their elevated desire for straightforwardness and authenticity can be a big benefit when others may be afraid to name the discomfort.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces, the lovable water sign, is friendly, easygoing, and approaches situations in a positive way. According to Farrar, they’re shapeshifters that are “masterful at changing form” given the situation. “Their openness to others and desire to see the best in everyone make it easy to understand their charisma,” she says. “While their persuasive nature and arguments may not always be grounded in reality, their innocence can make it feel like they have your best interest at heart.” You can’t help but go along with whatever they say.

Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., archetypal astrologer