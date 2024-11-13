Full moons occur when the moon is directly opposing the sun in the zodiac and is visibly at its most illuminated point in the lunar cycle. This moment of light and tension is what makes this moon phase so potent when it comes to doing spells and rituals. The full moon rising on Nov. 15 is no exception, as it’s making some very mystical and energizing planetary connections that are great for manifesting. Sometimes nicknamed the Beaver Moon, November’s big lunation is also the year’s final supermoon, meaning it’s peaking especially close to the earth. If you’re ready to make some full moon magic, this powerful lunar energy can help you bolster your visions into reality.

November’s full moon is rising in the earthy and pragmatic sign of Taurus, and this zodiac energy isn’t prone to wishful thinking. However, the moon will be in a tight conjunction aspect with wild-hearted Uranus, while numinous planet Neptune will be offering its friendly support, too — and these planetary influences are stirring up all sorts of magic. Uranus is the cosmic miracle maker, reminding you that seemingly impossible things can happen when you least expect them. Meanwhile, Neptune is the dream-weaver, happily lost in the clouds of imagination and intuition. With both of these distant but powerful planets so tightly entwined with the full moon’s energy, you can look forward to exciting bursts of inspiration and buzzy surprises popping up all around you.

While unpredictable Uranus and ethereal Neptune give Taurus’ earthy sense of stability a different flavor than most people are used to, this combination of cosmic forces makes this full moon a fertile ground for your wildest dreams to take root. Right now, your most out-there visions have the potential to materialize, so tapping into your manifestation practice is a great way to put the vibes to good use. Because under these lunar conditions, virtually anything is possible.

If you’re looking to get witchy for this upcoming lunation, here are a few manifestations for November’s full moon that can help you make the most of its energy.

Crystal Creativity Meditation

Uranus is the planet that rules inspiration and lightbulb moments, while Neptune is the planet of imaginative visions and dreams. Both of these celestial bodies are closely aspecting November’s full moon, promising that the cosmic vibes will be both electric and dreamy. That’s why it’s such a powerful time to manifest more creativity and summon the “muse” to help you bring your fantasies to life! Crystals are a great manifestation tool to opt for here, given that the moon is in an earth sign. All you’ll need for this ritual are a few relevant crystals, a piece of paper and pen, and a comfortable place to meditate. Ideal crystals for this ritual are carnelian (which promotes confidence and creative thoughts) or selenite (which cleanses away negativity and amplifies the lunar energy).

Olena Ruban/Moment/Getty Images

On the night of the full moon, sit in a comfortable place with your crystals in hand, and say out loud: “I invite the spark of creativity, I invite inspiration to flow to me.” Then set a timer for 10 to 20 minutes and meditate with your crystals. Try to visualize the energy of the crystals working as a conduit to pull the full moon’s energy into your consciousness. Pay attention to any visions that come up during this time. Once the meditation is through, write down all the inspired thoughts and ideas that came to you during this session.

Grounding Flower Visualization

This full moon is full of excitement and potential, but because it takes place in earthy and deliberate Taurus, it’s important to stay grounded throughout the unpredictable shifts and hazy fantasies. Using a grounding visualization as a manifestation tool is a great way to honor the cosmic energies that are at play under November’s full moon.

This ritual is best performed outside directly on the ground, but if it’s too cold or you don’t have a comfortable place to do so, simply choose a spot indoors and take off your shoes. Begin by writing down a list of all the wildest and most exciting aspirations you have for yourself right now. They could relate to any area of your life, but what’s important is that you don’t think small — the Uranian vibe of this full moon is all about limitless possibilities, so reach for the stars.

Andrei Ureche/Moment/Getty Images

Once you’re clear on your intentions, close your eyes and visualize yourself as a beautiful flower with a long, strong stem. Imagine that you have sturdy roots growing out from the bottom of your feet, pushing deeper and deeper into the earth to keep you safely secured. Then, envision a flower blooming open above your head, unfurling higher and higher toward the things you’d like to manifest. Afterward, you should feel much more grounded and comfortable pursuing some of your higher-reaching goals.

Sex Magick Manifestation

This full moon is an especially sensual one, as it takes place in the hedonistic and pleasure-seeking sign of Taurus, and sits directly across from the sun in the sexual and intense sign of Scorpio. That’s why it’s such a potent one to use for sex magick! If you didn’t already know, you can absolutely use orgasms for manifestation purposes, as the energy you generate during a climax can be channeled toward whatever goal or intention you’d like to apply it to.

miljko/E+/Getty Images

On the night of the full moon, set the stage in a private space where you can get comfortable and enjoy yourself. You can do this by lighting some candles, putting on a sexy perfume, or wearing something that makes you feel confident. Then, choose a specific intention you’d like to manifest. It can be anything, but goals relating to material resources, relationships, or love are all particularly relevant to this lunation. Once you’ve decided, state your intention aloud, and then focus on pleasuring yourself in whatever way feels good. As you finish, consciously think about your intention and deliberately channel your sexual energy toward that thought.