Thanksgiving week has some excitement in store — and no, it’s not just the Blackout Wednesday shenanigans or the unlimited servings of stuffing. An electrifying full moon is rising on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and it’s here to help everyone zoom in and make sense of all the moving parts and meaningful moments that make up their lives. Also known as the annual Beaver Moon, November’s upcoming lunation is also the first of three consecutive supermoons, meaning it’s peaking closer to the earth than usual and will appear bigger and brighter as a result. This lunation is making some chain-breaking connections that can help you clear your slate and potentially kick off a whole new era, so understanding the spiritual meaning of Nov. 24’s full moon is important.

In astrology, pop culture, and general lore, full moons are often associated with high-strung emotions, heightened energetic activity, and an influx of intensity or chaos. This makes sense, as this lunar phase occurs when the sun and moon are exactly opposite to each other in the zodiac, creating tension and exposition in their cosmic face-off. Every full moon is the midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, so as the days pass, its illuminated face begins to wane — and this is why full moons are thought to be so supportive to people in letting go of things that are no longer needed or bringing situations to a climax or final chapter.

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Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 22 (or late-night on Nov. 21, in PST), and having the sun here sets the perfect stage for spontaneity, philosophical exploration, and having big-picture aspirations. However, November’s full Beaver Moon sits across the zodiac in the quick-thinking and curious sign of Gemini. This puts an emphasis on communication, new information, and intellectual processing over the coming days. Important revelations may come to the surface now, or you may finally get the ball rolling on a long-awaited conversation. Either way, with Gemini zodiac energy at the helm, the spiritual meaning of the Nov. 24 full moon is sure to expand your mind and help you express your truth more openly.

Read on for the scoop on everything you need to know.

The Beaver Moon’s Spiritual Meaning

November’s full moon is sometimes referred to as the annual Beaver Moon, and this traditional nickname is based on the fact that beavers in North America often seek shelter ahead of winter during this stretch of the autumn. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, other historical monikers for November’s full moon include Freezing Moon, Frost Moon, or Heading To Winter Moon — all of which refer to the icy conditions that beavers and other animals must plan ahead to protect themselves from. Preparation is an important theme of this lunation, and in its own unique way, it’s integral to the spiritual meaning, too.

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The full moon is happening in the mutable air sign of Gemini, which encourages open-mindedness and curiosity while activating matters of communication and information. Connections can be made at virtually every turn now, and it may feel like some puzzle pieces are finally clicking into place and other bits of information are finally synergizing. The next evolution of this mental process is the desire to share your ideas with the world around you — but what happens if your truth isn’t what other people expect it to be? What if it’s not what you expect it to be, either?

Figure out how to stay true to yourself when conditions aren’t as you expected them.

Arguably the most important astrological element to this lunation is the conjunction between the full moon with pot-stirring wild child Uranus. This quirky and unpredictable planet infuses the full moon with an unconventional edge and a major electric charge — not to mention some serious emotional plot twists. With rebellious Uranus on your side, this lunation can help you find the words needed to break cycles, disrupt the status quo, or make sense of your most innovative and envelope-pushing ideas. Of course, you have to be willing to ruffle some feathers or act “out of character” if you want to fully embody your current truth.

You might surprise yourself with your ability to roll with life’s curveballs this week, as the sharp-tongued cleverness of Gemini zodiac energy can help you adapt to just about anything, while Sagittarius’ happy-go-lucky optimism can keep you pushing forward. So while the symbolism of beavers building shelters and bulking up their resources ahead of winter may not seem to apply to the astrological or spiritual meaning of this lunation on the surface, preparation is actually an important theme. Uranus rules all things unexpected, so this lunation can help to keep you on your toes and figure out how to stay true to yourself when conditions aren’t as you expected them to be.

How To Channel November’s Full Moon Energy

A conjunction with buzzy Uranus isn’t the only intense planetary aspect flavoring this full moon’s energy. The sun and moon will also be in a tough square-off with hot-headed Mars, so you may feel tempted to act without thinking or let frustration get the best of you. However, there are still plenty of ways to align with this lunar energy productively. Instead of immediately acting on fleeting and touchy moods, try channeling your passion into something more creative or innovative. Uranus is the cosmic ruler of genius and sudden bursts of inspiration, so follow your whims and honor your most out-of-the-box ideas. You might come up with something totally unique and unexpected.

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Because this full moon is taking place in busy-bodied Gemini, it’s also a good time to take your rainbow-chasing Sagittarius season aspirations and get more micro on the details. What are the small everyday actions that need to be taken in order to get you where you want to be? What tools are required to actualize your intentions? Put a pen to paper and write out your ideas, or talk it over with a trusted friend. This Gemini-ruled moon craves facts and enjoys words, so laying out your next steps on paper or via conversation can help make them more real and accessible.