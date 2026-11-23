It’s a festive and eventful week, both in the stars and here on Earth. Sagittarius season began over the weekend, and having the sun in this free-spirited fire sign is lightening up the vibes in a big way, bringing a sense of spontaneity and a desire to celebrate the good times.

Monday brings some beautiful connections between lover Venus and the destiny-shaping North Node, and then with the confident sun and dreamy Neptune — all of which can boost creativity and imagination, while sprinkling a star-crossed magic over relationships. Tuesday’s full Beaver Moon in Gemini injects everything with a dose of the unexpected, disrupting usual thoughts and conversations with some unpredictability. Express your truth, even if it shakes up the status quo.

Go-getter Mars also zooms into attentive Virgo on Wednesday, giving everyone a more sustained attention span — especially when it comes to things that you’re passionate or competitive about. The lingering full moon buzz might also set the stage for a wild Blackout Wednesday, complete with surprises and plot twists. By Thanksgiving Day, the moon snuggles up into its home sign of Cancer, so it truly is a fabulous time for getting cozy, nourishing yourself with comfort foods, and spending time with family.

Optimistic vibes shine straight into the weekend, as romantic Venus blows a kiss to abundant Jupiter on Saturday. Enjoy your time off if you have it, and know it’ll be well spent connecting with friends and fostering harmony in your partnerships. Vulnerability opens new doors when it comes to bonding.

Finally, one of the year’s biggest aspects arrives on Sunday, and that’s an auspicious trine between forward-thinking Uranus and control-seeking Pluto. This outer planet alignment could lead to progressive breakthroughs or positive shifts in power structures. Slow-moving changes could finally crack through to the surface, allowing everyone to see the progress that’s been building.

Here’s each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Expect the unexpected this week, both in regards to outside events and your own inner thought processes. The things you’re learning, observing, and coming to terms with intellectually may reshape your perspective, allowing you to jump into a radically fresh timeline. Don’t be afraid of change.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Finances can be tough to balance during the holidays, and Thanksgiving week may be especially chaotic, bringing some sudden expenses or unexpected investment opportunities. It’s good to have a reliable system, but right now, you may want to explore a new approach when it comes to managing your cash flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re like a sponge when it comes to absorbing new information and experiences, so it’s important to give yourself space to change your mind and explore new ideas. Don’t let anyone trap you inside of an old version of yourself just because your growth highlights their insecurities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This week offers you a powerful inside glimpse at your own subconscious. If you choose to explore the depths, you might be surprised by what you discover. Things you didn’t realize were weighing on you or driving your behavior could finally become clear, giving you the power to change them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’ve been tapped into your present-moment passions lately, but are they aligned with your higher aspirations and values? Look toward the future and start figuring out ways that your current contributions could help create the world you hope to live in. You can make a bigger impact than you think.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Growth can be triggered from all sorts of places, so whether or not you have a short work week for Thanksgiving, your professional life could be a major catalyst for clarity. Take time to process any career developments and consider what’s driving your ambition as well as what’s holding you back.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Thanksgiving small talk with peripheral family members or high school classmates might not inspire much excitement — and that’s exactly why you should focus on honing in on your special interests instead. A fresh hyperfixations could open up a whole new way of thinking and give you a lot more to talk about.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It doesn’t always feel natural to quantify feelings or put words to every emotional experience, but this week, talking through whatever’s weighing on your heart could be the key to understanding it. Knowing yourself and others is a whole lot easier when there’s openness and honesty involved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you were to step back and let the people in your life dictate your direction, where might you end up? Well, there’s a reason you’re in the driver’s seat and they’re not — and this week you may need to remind them of it. There’s no need to water down your aspirations or views to placate others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sometimes all you need to shake you out of a stagnant streak is a change to your routine. Switch up your morning rituals, try some new productivity hacks, or experiment with different daily habits than usual. Having some extra days off for the holiday weekend could be the perfect time for a reset.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re getting hit with a sudden shockwave of inspiration this week that can open new doors and remind you of the many possibilities that lie before you. You may not be able to bottle up this feeling, but you can act on it now and channel your passion into something that’ll continue to bring joy to your life.