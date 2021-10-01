October's New Moon Will Feel Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Libra season is in full effect, and the collective is feeling its supercharged energy influencing our relationships. Right now, our partnerships are in the spotlight, and it will only get more concentrated during the October 2021 new moon, which takes place on October 6 at 7:05 a.m. EST (4:05 a.m. PST) in the diplomatic sign of Libra. This lunation is causing us to feel exposed in our relationships in terms of our needs and boundaries. For the zodiac signs most affected by October’s new moon, this can mean uncomfortable revelations in areas of partnerships, work, and routine.

New moons signify the restart of the lunar cycle. Astrologically speaking, this lunation represents a well-deserved energy reset, which usually makes it a good time to recharge and start new projects. Since this moon is happening alongside the infamous Mercury retrograde (which happens to also be in Libra), starting new on anything is probably not a good idea.

“With Mercury retrograde happening, it is not in favor to start any new relationships in business or love officially. Wait until November if you can,” says pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas. “Yet, you can use this new moon to improve current connections and make new plans together, such as how you’d like to build over the coming six months to a year,” adds Thomas. You may want to stick with the drawing board and reflect before making big moves, which won’t be easy, especially since a select few zodiacs will endure hard lessons during the new moon.

These fits of confusion may feel extra rocky, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2021 new moon. Read on to see if you’re one of them. And if you are, best not to take these lessons lightly — you may be on the verge of serious burnout.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s time to check in on yourself, Taurus, because this new moon brings a lot of work activity that might cause you to feel stuck in a routine. “It may be time to make sure that things shift in your favor rather than grinding just to a burnout,” says Thomas. “You have an open door after the new moon to improve your health or find a similar job that doesn’t drain you. Make a plan in your calendar and stick to it for progress throughout the year.” Engage in a little extra self-care at this time.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re in for some housekeeping, Cancer, both literally and figuratively. This lunation is sparking some light on your home life, so you’re feeling more sentimental than usual. “You’ll be in your feels, Cancer, because this new moon has you feeling a bit nostalgic, thinking about family, or spending your attention upon a domestic matter,” says Thomas. “It may be time to really think about how stable and secure your life in general is.” It could help you to do some reorganizing around the home or add new houseware that helps you feel comfortable.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been on the edge of burnout recently, Scorpio. This lunation is pushing you to acknowledge all the ways you may have been falling short in the self-care department and forcing you to take action. “Recharge those inner batteries because this new moon is your only one of 2021 that is about relaxation. Take a spa day or mini retreat if you can,” says Thomas. This energy is all about staying inside to reset, so don’t be afraid to take advantage of it.