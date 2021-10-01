October's New Moon Will Feel Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Libra season is in full effect, and the collective is feeling its supercharged energy influencing our relationships. Right now, our partnerships are in the spotlight, and it will only get more concentrated during the October 2021 new moon, which takes place on October 6 at 7:05 a.m. EST (4:05 a.m. PST) in the diplomatic sign of Libra. This lunation is causing us to feel exposed in our relationships in terms of our needs and boundaries. For the zodiac signs most affected by October’s new moon, this can mean uncomfortable revelations in areas of partnerships, work, and routine.
New moons signify the restart of the lunar cycle. Astrologically speaking, this lunation represents a well-deserved energy reset, which usually makes it a good time to recharge and start new projects. Since this moon is happening alongside the infamous Mercury retrograde (which happens to also be in Libra), starting new on anything is probably not a good idea.
“With Mercury retrograde happening, it is not in favor to start any new relationships in business or love officially. Wait until November if you can,” says pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas. “Yet, you can use this new moon to improve current connections and make new plans together, such as how you’d like to build over the coming six months to a year,” adds Thomas. You may want to stick with the drawing board and reflect before making big moves, which won’t be easy, especially since a select few zodiacs will endure hard lessons during the new moon.
These fits of confusion may feel extra rocky, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2021 new moon. Read on to see if you’re one of them. And if you are, best not to take these lessons lightly — you may be on the verge of serious burnout.