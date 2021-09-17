How Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Every Zodiac Sign’s Career

Summon up some patience and get ready to slow your roll, because Mercury retrograde fall 2021 is kicking off on September 27, at which point we’re subject to three weeks of its patently annoying antics. Mental mix-ups and communication breakdowns are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the havoc that this tri-annual transit could wreak on us through October 18. That said, understanding how Mercury retrograde fall 2021 will affect your career is a must.

Mercury retrograde periods are known as a time of cosmic chaos, and that’s because this small but mighty planet rules over all things logistical in nature. Thinking, writing, communicating, number-crunching, scheduling, and timing all fall under Mercury’s planetary jurisdiction — so when it retrogrades, it can obviously have a major impact on our career lives. It’s common for things to stall or hit snags during this time, so rather than trying to get new endeavors off the ground or find new gigs, it’s a good time to review recent projects or refine the things you’ve already started at your job. It’s easy to confuse or overlook details now, too, so double check your professional emails for typos and make sure you’re crystal clear on your task list to avoid having to re-do your work.

The upcoming Mercury retrograde fall 2021 takes place in Libra, a socially-minded air sign that corresponds with balance, legal issues, and partnerships. That said, this retrograde’s effects will be especially strong when it comes to dealing with the dynamics of our working relationships and navigating any one-on-one agreements. Be super cautious if you’re finalizing contracts or signing off on anything that’s legally binding, and be extra conscious about clarity in communication at work — with your boss, your colleagues, and your clients alike.

Read on for your Mercury retrograde fall 2021 career horoscope so you can avoid falling victim to this transit’s notorious trip-ups and feel a little more professionally prepared.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Business partnerships and one-on-one professional relationships are a big focus for you during this retrograde, Aries, so it’s an important time to work on strengthening communication in these areas. You have a penchant for working (and talking) quickly, but rushing things now could lead to confusion — so take your time to ensure that if you’re agreeing to something, both parties fully understand the terms.

This retrograde is turning your calendar upside down, Taurus, and it might result in a few missed Zoom meetings or headache-inducing scheduling snags. Give yourself some extra padding when it comes to project timelines, and be extra conscious about staying on top of dates and deadlines, too — as your sense of timing might be taking a hit. If it makes you feel better, your colleagues are probably in the same boat!

You’re bubbling over with inspiration and bright ideas right now, Gemini — but Mercury retrograde isn’t a good time to try to charge forward on any professional passion projects. Instead of going against the cosmos and trying to launch something new, channel your creativity into a prolonged planning stage. Your current energy flow is best spent reviewing and revising your plans, then taking action once the retrograde clears.

This retrograde will affect your personal life more than your professional life, Cancer — but if things feel super hectic at home, you might find it difficult to stay on top of things at your job. Try to get into a clear-headed groove at work so that domestic drama doesn’t bog you down. Additionally, if you’re working from home, go with the flow if you run into tech snags or internet issues, as these sorts of issues are much more likely now.

Communication is going haywire for you during this retrograde, Leo, so you’ll want to think before you speak, text, or type anything. It’ll be easy for even minor comments at work to get misunderstood — and virtual conversations could get even more confusing. Be sure to include all the necessary details in your professional correspondences and re-read your messages (and others’) for clarity to ensure everyone’s on the same page.

You’re thinking a lot about your worth at work lately, Virgo, and that’s a good thing — but now may not be the most productive time to start a conversation about your pay rate. While it’s important to ensure you’re being fairly compensated and valued in your career, things that are initiated during Mercury retrogrades don’t always bring the results we’re hoping for. Start building your case now and ask for the raise once the retrograde clears.

With the retrograde taking place in your sign, Libra, this could be a confusing few weeks when it comes to getting a clear picture of your professional identity. Making first impressions while networking might feel more awkward than usual now, and you may find yourself feeling extra self-conscious about your colleagues’ opinions of you. Instead of worrying about how others perceive you, spend this time refining your career objectives instead.

You may be finding it difficult to focus on work lately, Scorpio, as Mercury has your mind on more esoteric matters that transcend the mundane daily grind. Instead of trying to force yourself into a rigid routine (which will probably fall apart anyway, thanks to the retrograde), use this time to press pause on any unnecessary work duties and give yourself a break. There’s no need to be an overachiever now — your mental health is more important.

You’ve got bright visions for the future dancing in your head now, Sag, and you’re ready to connect with like-minded people in your field, who can help you make these dreams a reality. However, you might find that your attempts at networking fall flat during this retrograde. Instead of getting discouraged, talk through your plans and refine your visions — then revisit these career-related collaborations post-retrograde.

You’re feeling Mercury retrograde’s influence in your career more than just about any other sign, Cap, so get ready to be even more diligent and detail-oriented than usual. Your professional plans have been blossoming, but this backspin could make it feel like the progress has plateaued. Instead of trying to force fast-paced results, use this time to review, revise, and recalculate the logistics of your current endeavors. Things will start flowing forward again once the retrograde passes.

You’ve got an itch for growth and excitement right now, Aqua, and it could manifest as an interest in switching careers or trying to learn a new trade. While broadening your professional horizons and adding new skills to your resume is always a good thing, you might find that the retrograde makes it hard to break into something completely new. Instead, use this time to dive into developing your past interests — and if your spark for something new is still shining post-retrograde, pursue it then.

This retrograde is exposing the nuts and bolts that lie beneath the surface of your professional relationships, Pisces — and this could bring up some sensitive feelings. Buried resentments toward colleagues or business partners could come up now, as could frustrations regarding your pay rate or financial situation. Use this discomfort to fuel upfront and open conversations. Now’s your chance to clear the air and leave this work-related awkwardness behind you.