The Spiritual Meaning Of September’s Lunar Eclipse Harvest Moon

September’s full moon is also a lunar eclipse, meaning it’s supercharged with the power of several full moons all wrapped into one. This lunation rises on Sept. 17 and it’s officially ushering in eclipse season, as it’ll be followed by a solar eclipse two weeks later. And because it’s peaking just before the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, it doubles as this year’s Harvest Moon. The final days of summer may be fast approaching, but thanks to the deep spiritual meaning of September’s full moon lunar eclipse, all zodiac signs are about to start writing some new storylines in their lives that’ll continue to unfold over the next couple of years.

Full moons happen during the midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, when the sun and moon directly oppose each other in the zodiac. But a lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon takes place in close proximity to either the North or South Node of Fate — two points in the zodiac that relate to destiny and life purpose. Right now, the North and South Nodes are on the verge of entering the signs of Pisces and Virgo for the first time in nearly two decades, so September’s North Node-adjacent lunar eclipse is the first of its kind to take place in watery Pisces since 2007. Because of this, the events surrounding this eclipse could bring about some big changes in your life that pave the way for an entirely new era, emotionally and spiritually.

Adrienne Elliot / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Sit back and prepare to let the universe do its thing because eclipses have the power to align you with your destiny. That’s why understanding the spiritual meaning of September’s lunar eclipse is so important.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of September’s Harvest Moon Eclipse?

This year, September’s brightest lunation is also known as the Harvest Moon, as this nickname is associated with the full moon that rises nearest to the date of the autumn equinox. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Harvest Moon has long been considered an important event, as its light allowed farmers to work much later into the night to harvest their crops during this critical time of year — as the weeks surrounding the autumn equinox were their best opportunity to take advantage of summer’s bounty and use it in preparation for winter’s barrenness. This meaning tracks on a symbolic level, too, as this lunation can be thought of as a time to harvest the metaphorical crops you’ve been tending to in your own life over the past season, months, or even years.

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

But the spiritual meaning of September’s full moon gets even richer when you look at the powerful astrology involved with it. Virgo season is still reigning supreme, but this lunar eclipse is rising in the emotional and sensitive sign of Pisces, which sits directly opposite Virgo. Virgo’s earthy energy is analytical and rational, while Pisces’ is more whimsical and intuitive. Since the full moon in Pisces will be joined by the illusory planet Neptune, you may be challenged to let go of some delulu daydreams holding you back from embracing your most powerful reality. Floating through a fantasy world is fun, but if you want to build something solid, you need to be able to ground yourself in the real world.

Even amid the eclipse’s inevitable curveballs and revelations, staying grounded will be more doable than you’d think — because alongside this lunation, a lovely grand trine is taking place between the sun, innovative Uranus, and mysterious Pluto in the three earth signs. This lucky planetary alignment brings depth and confidence to whatever sudden plot twists may plague your path. Meanwhile, responsible Saturn in Pisces faces off with communicative Mercury in Virgo — the same two signs being activated by the eclipse. Whatever happens now could prompt you to level up your thinking and get more serious about where you’d like to steer your life.

How To Work With The Harvest Moon Eclipse Energy

Lunar eclipses are known for their ability to flush things out of your life and pave the way for a more aligned future to begin unfolding. And in the case of September’s lunar eclipse, it’s here to clear out space that’ll give your intuition more room to expand, and give your true calling more room to reveal itself to you.

Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images

The spiritual meaning of this full moon is about embracing your feelings and tapping into your higher self. This means listening to the universe’s subtle signs and letting go of the things keeping you from fully surrendering to your truth. So instead of focusing on manifestations or moon rituals, give yourself a chance to feel the energetic waves and note where the currents pull you without judgment or fear.

Because this eclipse is also the annual Harvest Moon and it’s rising alongside the autumn equinox, it’s a good time to start reaping what you’ve sown and checking in with yourself about what your hard work has produced over the past season. What have you been nurturing in your life? How can you maximize the abundance you’ve created? Are the fruits of your labor ready to be used as fuel for whatever comes next? Now’s a time to embrace transition and prepare for the new journeys ahead.