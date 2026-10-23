October 26's Full Hunter's Moon Will Help 2 Zodiac Signs Reflect

There’s a lot going on with October’s full Hunter’s Moon, so you may want to arm yourself for the mission. The deep and mysterious vibes of Scorpio season are fresh in the air as of Oct. 23, and just a couple days later, the full moon will peak directly across the zodiac in grounded and earthy Taurus. This lunation reaches its peak at 9:11 p.m. PT on Oct. 25 / 12:11 a.m. ET on Oct. 26, and it’s here to make the week before Halloween a little extra spooky. There’s no escaping the intensity of this cosmic moment, but if you’re one of the signs least affected by October’s full Hunter’s Moon, then you might meet less resistance when it comes to working with its magic.

Between Scorpio season and the chaos of having both Mercury and Venus retrograding, everyone is likely swimming through buried feelings and deep-rooted fears, making for an intense lead-up to October’s full moon in Taurus. This earth sign is ruled by romantic and pleasure-seeking Venus, which happens to be retrograding and locked into a tight opposition with the moon. This means all the motives you’ve been questioning and the relationships you’ve been rethinking are likely to surface alongside your full moon feelings. It’s a good time to steady yourself and connect with your surroundings as you sort through your emotions and figure out what you’d really like to take aim at next.

This lunation focuses on the full spectrum of desire, from physical to emotional, but it’s also got a sharp edge. The moon and sun are locked in a T-square with control freak Pluto, sparking up everyone’s craving for power and authority. If you want to get real with yourself now, you’re going to have to dig deep and assess the state of the roots beneath the soil. However, doing so will help to push you past your limiting insecurities and toward a greater transformation.

Reflection is an important theme under this pre-Halloween lunation, and the zodiac signs least affected by the Oct. 25/26 full Hunter’s Moon will be able to see into themselves with a little more ease. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your schedule has probably been booked and busy lately, and this may have catalyzed a period of reflection over what’s really worth your time and effort. However, getting crystal clear on these things requires you to slow down and give yourself some space to process — because it’s hard to focus on anything but the road in front of you when you’ve got your foot on the gas pedal and are moving at high speeds. Under this full moon, give yourself permission to step back from the grind and listen to your subconscious. Rest is sacred, and letting yourself move through your feelings and realizations gently and privately is invaluable to your growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If things feel overwhelming, this full moon is an opportunity to ground yourself in your everyday routine. The pragmatic Taurus energy of this lunation can help you examine your schedule and workflow, then consider how you can better stack your time and spend your energy. Is there room for some self-care amidst your usual groove? Does your work-life balance make you feel productive? Dealing with these questions can help you reshape the way you build your day-to-day life. It’s time for the little moment to reflect your bigger-picture goals and values.

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