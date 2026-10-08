October 10's New Moon Is Taking It Easy On These 2 Zodiac Signs

So far, Libra season’s astrology has had its fair share of ups and downs, especially with Venus retrograde raging through the skies. Thankfully, Libra’s harmony-seeking energy has helped everyone maintain their equilibrium in spite of the rollercoaster. The new moon on Oct. 10 is the perfect time to take your recent experiences and use that wisdom to shape what comes next in a balanced and open-minded fashion. There are certainly some intense cosmic storms brewing alongside this lunation, but for the signs least affected by October’s new moon, it’ll be smoother sailing.

New moons are generally more introspective periods of the month. They allow you easier access to your intuition, which in turns gives you more clarity about what you really want and need. With the sun and moon in airy Libra for October’s new moon, you may be able to look at your situation with even more objectivity and temperance. Libra is the sign of partnership, so compromise, diplomacy, and commitment are inherent to its energy. With that in mind, this is a time to create more synergy with whatever is currently in your orbit — whether you’re talking about people, resources, dynamics, or just vibes.

This new moon is blowing a kiss to auspicious planet Jupiter, which casts a beam of golden light over all of your current endeavors. This positive alignment continues sparkling throughout the days following the new moon, bringing you more confidence, luck, and opportunity. Meanwhile, a mystical trine aspect between go-getter Mars and down-to-business Saturn gives you razor-sharp focus and long-range vision. Don’t waste your energy on competing with others or reacting to feelings. Instead, lock in on your goals and get ready to commit to the journey.

This new moon heralds fall’s first fresh lunar cycle, so everyone has an opportunity to manifest more harmony, moderation, and balance into their lives. If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Oct. 10 new moon, then working with its magic will be easy. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If a community event or social gathering piques your interest this weekend, make an effort to attend — as this new moon is opening some exciting and enlightening new doors within the realms of groups and friendships. Go ahead and explore outside of your usual comfort zone, whether that means going to a meet-up to connect with people who share certain values or experiences with you, or getting to know a new community that helps you see things from a different perspective. Really, all you have to do in order to make the most of this new moon is keep an open mind. By following the universe’s clues and signs without judgment, you might soon find yourself with a whole new fabulous support system.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) It’s time to take a look at your day-to-day routine and assess whether or not you’re respecting your personal balance. This new moon asks you to stop being unfair to yourself by feeling pressured to perform a certain way or feeling responsible for things that are beyond your control. It’s nice to feel busy and stay consistent with your habits, but have you considered that it may be time to make some adjustments to how you structure your time? Instead of revamping your entire planner and starting from scratch, focus on what parts of your life feel like they’re draining you as opposed to which feel like they’re giving you more energy. Your intuition will steer you in the right direction.

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