October 10's New Moon Is Bringing Highs & Lows For 3 Zodiac Signs

The first new moon of fall arrives on Oct. 10, and despite the stormy cosmic weather lately, it’s bringing optimistic cosmic conditions to manifest for the season ahead. The sun and moon are joining hands in harmony-seeking Libra for this lunation, helping everyone connect with the energy around them in a more intentional and synergistic way. While peace and love may be the goal here, there are a few planets that’ll be caught up in their own dramas — and the signs most affected by October’s new moon are likely to feel the highs and the lows all at once.

Libra zodiac energy is all about balance, social connection, and justice, so this new moon is great for focusing on what’s fair, making productive compromises, and otherwise evening out the scales in your life. A positive connection between the new moon and expansive planet Jupiter gives this lunation a boon of good luck, infusing all of your intentions with more opportunity and possibility. With Mercury retrograde still two weeks away, there’s still ample time to set some new endeavors in motion — and October’s new moon is probably the most auspicious time in this window to do so.

Mercury is still moving forward, but that doesn’t mean this new moon is free of impactful retrogrades. Libra’s ruling planet Venus is currently backspinning, catalyzing everything from deep relationship reviews to a reassessment of your own values. This romantic planet is also locked in a challenging T-square with warrior Mars and power-hungry Pluto at the time of the new moon, making everything feel especially intense and high-stakes. Try not to let jealousy or competitiveness get the better of you. The Libra new moon will best serve those who can think, work, and love collaboratively. Compassion and willingness to compromise are two skills you’ll want to keep in your back pocket, as they could mean the difference between a door of opportunity opening or closing.

This new moon is a powerful time for manifestation, but the tough planetary alignments happening alongside it require you to do some shadow work in order to find your light. If you’re one of the signs most affected by the Oct. 10 new moon, you’ll want to steady yourself and find your equilibrium. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re undergoing some meaningful beneath-the-surface transformations right now, and your relationships are subtly but surely being reshaped as a result. Despite Venus retrograde, this new moon has a lot of romantic potential for you, and you’ll find that your desire for new commitments is growing. Consider what it is you’re hoping to lock down now, whether that means making a casual partnership official or taking on new responsibilities with a significant other. Being willing to see things from someone else’s perspective while also having clarity on what you want will allow you access to emotional spaces you wouldn’t have been able to enter otherwise.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Happy Libra new moon to you! Having your ruling planet retrograde during your birthday season is no fun, but that can’t put a damper on your confidence or clarity during this lucky lunation. With the sun and moon connecting in your sign, it’s time to turn over a new leaf and trust yourself to make the right decisions. You’ll know exactly what to do once you stop clouding your intuition with second-guesses. Remember, you don’t need to run every thought past the group chat in order to validate its coherence. In fact, it’s your own unique insight and perspective that makes your ideas so valuable! Own your power.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Under most circumstances, a new moon in Libra would likely be a more subtle experience for you, as it always takes place in the quietest and most solitary area of your chart. However, this year, Libra’s ruling planet Venus is retrograding through your sign — meaning you’re in the process of redefining who you are, how you present yourself, and what’s most important to you. Venus will be in a tight T-square with both of your sign’s traditional and modern planetary rulers — Mars and Pluto — so you may feel like responsibilities at work or at home are keeping you from fully embodying your newest evolution. Remember, there’s no rush to get to any finish line, and there’s no need to compete with anyone else when you know you’re on a unique individual journey.

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