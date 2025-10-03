October 6's Full Harvest Moon Will Be Transformative For 3 Zodiac Signs

Eclipse season is over, but the lunar chaos isn’t slowing down just yet — because the full moon on Oct. 6 has decided to go hard. Rising in the cardinal fire sign of Aries, this lunation is glowing with red-hot intensity, bringing you the motivation and razor-sharp focus necessary to make big things happen. It’s also the year’s first supermoon, so it’s closer to the earth than any other full moon in 2025 thus far, enhancing its energetic influence. This is an important cosmic moment for everyone, but if you happen to be of the zodiac signs most affected by the Oct. 6 full moon, get ready for even more action.

It’s currently Libra season, so maintaining balance in your life and bringing more harmony to your partnerships might naturally be a higher priority than usual. But under this full moon, you’ll probably be less concerned about keeping the peace and more invested in fighting for your own needs and independence. This lunation is taking place in Aries — Libra’s opposite sign — and its energy is fierce, fiery, and full of zeal. In fact, Aries is the first of the twelve zodiac signs, so it has the power to bring out the trailblazing leader in everyone. This is your opportunity to summon the warrior within and charge forward on whatever’s in your heart.

Alongside October’s full moon, mental planet Mercury will be locked in a challenging squabble with obsessive Pluto, giving everyone’s thoughts a skeptical and investigative edge. You might suddenly find certain things a little sus and have a hard time not fixating on whatever ideas have gotten into your head. Of course, sometimes the things nagging at you are catching so much of your attention for a reason. You could be coming head-to-head with some majorly transformative experiences if you’re willing to look the truth square in the face. Get real with your psyche and do some hardcore self-analysis, and you’ll find that you can come out of this lunation with a much deeper understanding of who you are and what you need from others.

This month’s lunar climax may not be making any major direct connections with the other planets, but it sure is packing a punch — especially for the signs most affected by the Oct. 6 full moon. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Happy full moon in your sign, Aries! This lunation is bringing you loads of power and strength, as it’s illuminating your sense of self and shining a light on all the pieces of your identity that you’ve outgrown over the past years. You’re crafting a shiny new suit of armor now — one that fits better, feels better, and is more tailored to the unique challenges you plan to take on in the future. So ask yourself, what is it you want to fight for now? What needs and desires require more space and safety in order to be fulfilled? It’s nice to be able to count on other people to honor your boundaries and show up for you, but at the end of the day, the only person you can permanently rely on is yourself. Feel good knowing you have your own back.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) This is your season, Libra, but this full moon is shifting your attention onto the people around you — specifically, how they might be influencing your ability to be yourself. You were born under the sign of partnership and diplomacy, so considering the needs of others and looking at things from differing points of view comes naturally to you. But is that taking up so much real estate in your heart that you’re forgetting to prioritize the things you want and the ways you feel? Whether you realize it consciously or not, your soul has been in the process of flushing out old habits, beliefs, and values recently, renewing your spirit from the inside out. Your intuition is steering you in the right direction, so make sure your inner circle isn’t keeping you from seeing the bigger picture.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Libra season tends to be a more introspective period for you, and this one is no exception! You’re doing a lot of deep self-exploration during this full moon, digging further into your memories and more intensely examining your past to find answers for the future. It’s time to take a hard look at the intricacies of your daily routine and purge away anything that’s not supportive of your higher goals. Sure, there may be unavoidable responsibilities that eat up some of your days, but you have more control over the way you spend your time than you think. Since the moon is in Aries, it’ll be reporting to headstrong planet Mars, which happens to be your cosmic co-ruler, and also happens to be presently in your sign. Expect to experience the full moon energy more viscerally than usual and feel the fire to chase after what you want.

