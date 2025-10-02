October 6's Full Harvest Moon Will Be Relaxing For 2 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the first full moon of fall! This lunar climax peaks on Oct. 6 and serves as this year’s Harvest Moon, as it’s the full moon that’s occurring nearest to the date of the autumn equinox. It’s also the first lunation to hit since eclipse season, so it’s allowing everyone to put the cosmic lessons they’ve learned into practice. For some people, this will be nearly as intense as last month’s lunar events — but the signs least affected by October’s full moon will be relieved to find that it’ll likely be chill.

Rising in the red-hot sign of Aries, the full moon on Oct. 6 wants you to blaze new trails and burn down the ones that aren’t taking you to where you want to be. This cardinal fire sign is bold, brash, and loves to take the lead — Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, after all! This happens to be in direct contrast to the current vibe of Libra season, which is diplomatic, even-keeled, and dedicated to balance. Libra zodiac energy can sometimes lean people-please-y or cause you to focus too much on the experiences of the people around you. But with the full moon across the zodiac in Aries, it’s time to embrace your independence and start governing your own decisions.

At the time of this full moon, Aries’ action-oriented ruler Mars is powerfully positioned in its other home-base sign of Scorpio, giving this whole lunation a motivating sense of drive and an incisive sense of purpose. Additionally, a square-off between mental Mercury and intense Pluto puts pressure on the fixed axis of the zodiac, pulling all of your attention straight down into whatever rabbit hole you’re currently exploring. It can be easy to get lost in a sea of obsessive thoughts and blind competitiveness. But if channeled properly, this energy can give you a serious intellectual edge, allowing you to break beyond the surface of your situation and unlock all sorts of mysteries.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the full Harvest Moon on Oct. 6.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’ve been exploring both your creative and romantic sides lately, figuring out how to channel the inspiration you feel into something meaningful. But October’s full moon is demanding you let go of fears around what other people think. If you truly want to be able to follow your heart, you can’t put your energy toward keeping up with the Joneses at the same time. Find a balance between relying on others for support and allowing yourself to freely express yourself. There’s no reason to make yourself small, minimize your voice, or downplay your desires to appease anyone else’s ego. Your real allies will understand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Libra season is shining a spotlight on your friendships, giving you a chance to build up a stronger sense of community and forge even more aligned connections with the people around you. As you get more acquainted with new people, you’ll subsequently be getting to know yourself better, too — and that’s why the full moon on Oct. 6 wants you to drop your ego and be real about what your reflection depicts to you. Holding onto identity markers that got plastered onto your psyche long ago will only limit your ability to explore the many facets of other people and even your own heart. Plus, you’ll feel so much lighter and more liberated once you’ve let some of those personal judgements go.

