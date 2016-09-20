If you’re into astrology, chances are you’ve heard whispers (or screams, depending on the source) about a potential new zodiac sign called Ophiuchus. The idea that the constellation Ophiuchus could be the 13th sign was popularized via a viral astronomy-related article written for kids, but has been roundly debunked by modern astrologers. After all, not all constellations are zodiac signs, and astronomy is not astrology! However, the mysterious nature of the Ophiuchus zodiac sign theory has captivated people’s imaginations — and made us curious about what Ophiuchus’ personality traits would look like if it were a zodiac sign.

The sun travels through the constellation of Ophiuchus — which is nestled between Scorpio and Sagittarius’ constellations — for about 18 days each year. If we were to revamp the zodiac to factor in this constellation, then anyone whose birthday falls between approximately November 29 and December 17 would be considered an Ophiuchus instead of a Sagittarius. Is it possible that people born during this period might have an astrological profile that fits them more accurately than Sagittarius does?

Whether you’re a could-be Ophiuchus, or you’re curious about what the characteristics of this fictitious zodiac sign would be, here's everything you need to know about what Ophiuchus zodiac sign personality traits might be if it were to join the ranks of the other 12 signs.

Ophiuchus: The Captivating Healer Of The Zodiac

The constellation of Ophiuchius is represented by the symbol of a serpent-bearer or serpent, and it’s associated with Asclepius, the Greco-Roman god of medicine. Asclepius was said to have incredible healing powers, including the ability to bring people back from the dead — a gift that resulted in him being banished to the stars by the god of the underworld. Mythology has a major influence on the zodiac sign’s archetypes, so based on that association, Ophiuchians would likely have a powerful knack for identifying people’s pain and helping them heal, as well as a strong connection to the spiritual realm.

Because the sign of Ophiuchus would fall in between Scorpio and Sagittarius in the zodiac, it’s theorized that its astrological traits could be influenced by these signs, too. Ophiuchans would likely be intense and mysterious people with a powerful presence — somewhat similar to the way Scorpio zodiac signs are perceived. And like Sagittarius zodiac signs, they’d likely be blessed with good luck, a taste for adventure, and a great sense of humor. Passionate and goal-oriented, these serpent bearers would have exciting, edgy, and enticing personalities that make them magnets for attention and acclaim.

Ophiuchus In Love & Romance

Ophiuchus’ traits in mythology are associated with healing, so it’s likely that this quality would extend into their love lives, too. Ophiuchans would likely seek partners whom they can grow and overcome things with — people who aren’t going to shy away from the difficult truths or deep fears that can come up in relationships. Similar to fiery Sagittarians, Ophiuchans are thought to be passionate lovers who will fully immerse themselves in the adventure and thrill of romance. They’re also believed to be very seductive, beguiling, and alluring to others. Represented by the serpent-bearer, Ophiuchans can easily use their snake-charming ways to put a prospective partner under their enchanting spell — which makes them even more exciting to be with.

Because Ophiuchius isn’t recognized as a zodiac sign by astrologers, it doesn’t have an element, modality, or ruling planet assigned to it, like all the other signs do. That’s why it’s hard to know which signs an Ophiuchus would be compatible with. However, based on the constellation’s location and the overlapping dates it shares with Sagittarius’ sun sign season, Ophiuchius would likely have strong compatibility and common ground with fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces). Ophiuchans may also find they have a strong connection with diplomatic Libras and ambitious Capricorns, too.

If You Consider Yourself An Ophiuchius...

If you were born during the dates associated with Ophiuchus, then according to western astrology, you’re still a Sagittarius — but that doesn’t mean you won’t relate to some alleged Ophiuchus personality traits. Ophiuchus is believed to be a passionate sign, so if you were born as the sun passed through its constellation, you might identify with being a highly-driven truth-teller who likes to speak their mind. It’s possible you’ll find yourself drawn to life’s more mysterious or mystical matters — such as dreams, spirituality, or the occult. The healing powers associated with Ophiuchus could make you more intuitive and easily attuned to people’s energy.

Of course, all of that intensity can be a double-edged sword, as Ophiuchans are also thought to be a bit jealous, arrogant, selfish, and prone to having feisty tempers. But ultimately, these spiritual people are thought to have a magnetic mystique and powerful personalities that make them attractive, ambitious, and invigorating to be around.