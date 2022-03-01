Pisces is known for being the zodiac’s hopeless romantic. They love being in love, and tend to give their all to the relationship from the very start. They believe in soulmates and are constantly on the lookout for that one special person they can share their life with. When two Pisces first meet, it can only be described as magical. But can two Pisces make a relationship work? Pisces and Pisces’ compatibility has everything you need to know about this double Pisces pair.

As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, two Pisces in a relationship can be described as a “merging of one.” The two fish are all about dissolving boundaries, especially in their romantic relationships. “When two fishes get together, it can be a transcendental experience,” she says.

In general, Pisces can be a little hard to get to know. In modern astrology, they’re ruled by Neptune, which is the planet of fantasy and illusion. Pisces are known for being big daydreamers who seemingly live in their own worlds. Because of this, some people may have a hard time connecting to Pisces when they first meet. Two Pisces, on the other hand, will have no problem getting each other.

“These two compassionate creatures both sense the depth of emotion and intensity in the other,” Monahan says. “Pisces communicate in a very intuitive way, both feeling connected and drawn together from the start.”

Stina Garbis, a professional astrologer and psychic, adds that Pisces and Pisces make an emotional pair that can either bring out the best of each other — or the worst. While they can be emotionally loving, supportive, and in tune to each other’s needs, they’re also prone to jealousy, mood swings and codependency.

“This couple creates their own love story in their own little world where only each other matters, putting all others aside and only focusing on their love relationship,” Garbis says. “This couple is addicted to love.” Learning how to create boundaries and stick to them is essential if they want to have a healthy, long-term relationship.

Pisces & Pisces’ Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, Pisces and Pisces make an excellent match. According to Monahan, Pisces is the one place where the two benefics (Jupiter and Venus) are both in a good position, no pun intended. “The connection of these two planets in Pisces gives the natives access to a lot of pleasure, especially when it comes to emotional and sexual connection,” she says. “This is an out-of-this-world combination and their sex life can be incredible.”

Pisces is the type of sign who gets a lot of pleasure from pleasing their partner, so it’s a pairing that’s very selfless and giving. They’ll talk about their sexual fantasies and will try to make things happen. “Servicing and pleasuring each other through sex is another form of sharing their intense love,” Garbis says. Sex for two Pisces is a way for them to merge physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Pisces & Pisces’ Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, Pisces and Pisces work because they’re sensitive water signs who aren’t afraid of their feelings. “These are two people who can be extremely vulnerable with each other,” Monahan says. Pisces is a sign who falls in love really fast, especially if they feel a spiritual pull towards someone. Because of this, they can form a deep bond right away and may end up sharing things they’ve never shared with anyone before. Since they’re both mutable signs, they’ll have an understanding of each other’s ever changing moods. As long as they both aren’t being moody at the same time, they shouldn’t have any major problems in this area. Overall, two Pisces know how to make the other feel truly loved and cared for.

Pisces & Pisces’ Friendship Compatibility

When it comes to friendship, two Pisces signs can get along right away. However, there’s a tendency for these two to become too demanding of each other, Garbis says. Since they’re very similar, they may even become jealous of each other. They may compete for attention or try to prove who has the better life or love life.

“There may be too much yin in this friendship and not enough balance of yang, so they may bring each other down, be overbearing or blow things out of emotional proportion,” Garbis says. “However both are willing to apologize and keep the friendship going even if there are problems. As long as they aren’t competing with each other, Pisces can be a great friend and will stick with each other.”

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Pisces-Pisces Relationship

Since Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, they have a tendency to escape and get lost in their own world together. “They’ll need to work on grounding the relationship, making sure they’re not always off in the clouds,” Monahan says. “They just need to make sure someone is keeping an eye on the more practical side of things, for example making sure the bills are being paid.” Otherwise, they won’t know how to handle themselves if reality hits them in a big way.

Another issue they may have to deal with is holding grudges. As a sensitive water sign, Pisces tend to take things very personally. If their partner says the wrong thing in the wrong way, there will be issues. “If this couple can focus on the beauty of their partnership instead of dwelling on past hurts, they can form a lasting relationship full of exactly the type of love they want,” Garbis says.

Do Pisces & Pisces Make A Good Match?

Overall, Pisces and Pisces make a good zodiac match. There’s love, affection and a strong, deep bond. They also get each other in a way that no one else does. According to both Monahan and Garbis, Pisces and Pisces have what it takes to make a relationship last.

Sources

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic